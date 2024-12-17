Last week, Israel completed the largest bombing campaign in its history in Syria. Photo from Damascus.

Today I’d like to address something very serious: Israel’s security. You see, it’s not easy being Israel, constantly under existential threat from every corner of the globe. So much so that it’s had ‘no choice’ but to bomb several countries in the past year alone. Truly, it is a difficult life when every neighbour, their neighbours, and even someone three blocks away won’t stop plotting your demise.

Of course, it’s not as if poor Israel enjoys bombing all these Arabs—it’s just necessary. It’s about security. Or at least, that’s what Israel claims every time its military actions are criticised.

And yet, when you look at where these bombs fall—and what happens after—Israel’s ‘security’ narrative begins to fall apart.

the modus operandi

As far as I can count, Israel has bombed five countries this year—Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran—all in the name of self-defence. But let’s take a closer look at what the word defence means to Israel.

Syria is a prime and fresh example. After the fall of its regime, Israel wasted no time pouncing on its neighbour, licking its colonial lips at the opportunity to advance its ambitions. The Golan Heights, illegally annexed by Israel in 1981, remains under occupation, and now Israel’s leadership plans to double the settler population there. This is not a defensive strategy, it’s just a land grab, the same shit they tried in Lebanon but couldn’t achieve because the south of that country is an impenetrable bulwark of mountains and forests.

And this is the modus operandi: whenever a neighbour is distracted or weak, Israel steps in, bombs them to bits, and begins settling. It’s no accident that Israel’s ‘security’ actions always seem to align with its expansionist goals.

The vision of Greater Israel—stretching from Cairo to Beirut to Damascus—is not even some fringe fantasy, it’s actually quite widely held. Take Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who openly champions this expansion.

It’s the kind of rhetoric that extremist Zionists in the Knesset dream of. And when given the chance to tenderise its neighbours through military campaigns, Israel rarely hesitates. After all, weaker neighbours mean fewer obstacles to Israel’s colonial ambitions.

A ‘Greater Israel’ patch which is commonly seen on IGF (Israeli Genocide Forces) uniforms.

when will it be safe?

At what point will Israel finally stop crying about its existential threats? When every single one of its neighbours has been bombed into dust? When no one is left? Or will Israel only feel secure when it achieves its Lebensraum? I think that at this point it’s important to remember the original goal of Zionists a 150 years ago was the establishment of a Jewish state without Arabs. And when your country is built on such values it's not something that ever goes away.

Countries like Jordan have long bowed to Israel’s power, and when you look at the fate of its other neighbours, it’s kind of hard to blame them. Palestine has been subjected to decades of siege and genocide, its people now forced to live in the largest concentration camp in history where they are systematically eradicated and starved. Lebanon’s south has been devastated time and again. Syria is occupied and battered. And Yemen, already on its last legs through war and famine, is now an open target too.

Any country in Israel’s vicinity that dares to resist—be it through military opposition, political defiance, or even by simply existing and having weapons—will be bombed, blockaded, and bludgeoned into submission.

This isn’t about defence; it’s about domination. Israel calls it security, but in practice, it’s a campaign to ensure that no state, no group, and no people within reach can ever pose the slightest challenge to its supremacy. A colonial project propped up by U.S. imperialism and a blank cheque of military aid.

Israel will never feel secure—not because of its neighbours, but because an expansionist project can never be satisfied. Colonialism is a black hole that demands more land, more power, more submission. And when you bomb five countries in one year, maybe it’s not the neighbours that are the problem.

so?

That's it. I don’t really have much of a consolation prize for this one. The answer to the title of this article, spectators, is: Israel will never be safe. Not because it’s under constant existential threat but because this supposed constant existential threat is…wait for it…a lie! It’s a smokescreen for aggression, an excuse for expansion, and a tool for realising the vision of Greater Israel. A vision that can only become real through endless war.

The neighbours? They’ll always be a threat. The Arabs? They’ll always be plotting. The resistance? Terrorists who will always need crushing. And with the United States footing the bill and cheering from the sidelines, Israel’s ‘defence’ will carry on—bombing, occupying, and settling its way to security.

But the truth is this: Israel will never stop because colonial projects don’t stop. They devour. And Israel, like all colonial powers before it, won’t feel secure until everyone else has been beaten into submission—or wiped off the map entirely.

When a state bombs five countries in one year and still calls it self-defence, maybe it’s time to stop asking when Israel will feel safe, and start asking when the world will stop letting them get away with it.

