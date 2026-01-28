the spectacle

Kojo
15h

"...The United States is failing as a capitalist project. It can no longer provide for its people. It can no longer maintain the illusion of democracy or prosperity. So it does what all failing empires do by turning inward with repression and outward with war, hoping that the blood spilled abroad will somehow sanitise the rot at home.

It won’t....

The question though is, how stupid and racist are the people in the country? Are enough of them - in a country dominated by zionists, and built on racism - willing to drop all issues and cheer on an attack on a defiantly independent muslim country?

Am not sure I'd be willing to bet against it. We are talking about a racist country that is pretty much run as a fully owned subsidiary of zionism international.

James Wilkes
14h

Even if through some miracle - there won’t be one - isn’t terminal, the patient after intensive surgery, will never-ever be the same again.

