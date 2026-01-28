Good day, spectators,

And let’s start with the blunt, terrifying geography of the moment. A ‘massive armada’ of American warships, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanied by F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, has now parked up in the Middle East within striking distance of Iran.

You may remember we talked about this in a previous, recent newsletter:

Donald Trump is calling it a fleet of ‘great power, enthusiasm and purpose’, ready to act with ‘speed and violence, if necessary’ to force Iran into a nuclear deal. He also warns that ‘time is running out’.

But as the ships of this so-called armada slide into position, let’s ask the obvious, ignored question: why now? What national emergency, what sudden, apocalyptic threat from Tehran, has demanded this immediate, theatrical deployment of a force larger than the one used to kidnap the president of Venezuela just weeks ago?

(Also a failure as the people of Venezuela are more united under the flag than ever before as we saw.)

The official narrative, of course, is about Iran’s nuclear programme and its internal crackdown on protests. Yet this is the same government the US has been sanctioning, threatening, and bombing for decades. The casus belli hasn’t changed. What has changed is the domestic temperature of the United States itself, and more fundamentally, the terminal stage of the capitalist order that Trump’s regime represents.

Because whilst one arm of the American state points its missiles abroad, the other is busy pointing its rifles inwards.

the fascism in late-stage capitalism.

What we are witnessing in the heart of the Empire is not particularly usual but a predictable endpoint to the road it’s been travelling. When capitalism can no longer deliver living standards, when it exhausts its internal markets and its population’s capacity to be exploited anymore, it dies. But not as quickly as we’d like. Vladimir Lenin called it imperialism, a word we’re all familiar with. The monopoly stage of capitalism, where finance capital dominates and nations must expand outward or collapse inward. But when even that imperialism begins to fail, when the Empire can no longer successfully conquer and extract without resistance, that all mutates into something darker for the people at home: fascism.

Fascism is what happens when a capitalist system in crisis can no longer maintain legitimacy through prosperity or even through the fiction of democracy. It is the naked exercise of violence, both to suppress internal dissent and to distract from systemic failure through external aggression.

Watch: Authorities violently attack and arrest demonstrators in scenes that look like a warzone in Minnesota.

The function of a war then becomes not primarily economic extraction or geopolitical power (though that remains), but political survival domestically. You manufacture an enemy abroad to justify the liquidation of enemies at home.

And I believe this is where the United States finds itself now. Trump has spent the last seven months militarising American cities, he’s deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Washington DC, Memphis, and New Orleans under the pretext of fighting crime and ‘the enemy within’. A federal judge has already ruled one deployment illegal although that doesn’t seem to matter anymore. ‘Border Patrol’ agents are shooting citizens like Alex Pretti in the streets for the ‘crime’ of legally carrying a firearm at a protest. And here’s where it gets grimly absurd: Trump’s own cabinet officials have declared that ‘no peaceful protesters’ show up with guns, a statement that incensed the very 2nd Amendment absolutists who form his base.

Think about that contradiction for a moment. The MAGA faithful, who have spent decades hoarding AR-15s specifically for the purpose of resisting tyrannical government, are now being told by their own leader that carrying a gun to a protest makes you a legitimate target. The cognitive dissonance should be deafening. Yet the most die-hard will simply reprogram themselves, parroting whatever line allows them to stick it to the left and get rid of brown people, even as the boot they worship crushes their own necks.

This is not a government at peace with its people. It is quite simply a regime conducting a low-intensity civil war against its own population. And when an empire faces unrest at home, when the contradictions become too obvious to ignore, it has a timeless, desperate playbook: start a hotter war abroad.

(Fortunate Son begins playing eerily through a rusty loudspeaker in the background.)

a flamethrower in use during the Vietnam War.

the domestic purpose of a foreign war.

But this is the cynical, fascistic logic now in motion. The heat on Trump is multi-fronted: the violent, unpopular crackdowns in American cities; the alienation of his gun-owning base over the Pretti shooting; the general, grinding anxiety of a nation that is utterly oppressed and where millions can no longer afford basic necessities…a war with Iran offers the perfect pressure valve.

It is the ultimate distraction. The 24-hour news cycle will become a jingoistic drumbeat. Dissent will be rebranded as treason. The ‘enemy within’ will be temporarily forgotten as the cameras pan to missiles streaking over the Persian Gulf. CBS and Fox News will unite in their orgasmic coverage of explosions lighting up night-vision green. For a narcissist like Trump, it is also the ultimate ego trip because he gets the chance to play the war time leader, to outdo his ‘success’ in Venezuela.

But more fundamentally, a war would provide the excuse for the final consolidation of authoritarian power. Emergency measures. Suspension of civil liberties. Crackdowns on ‘Iranian sympathisers’ (god forbid) and ‘fifth column leftists’ (terrifying), which will of course mean anyone who opposes the regime. Yet this is the textbook move of fascism and many of us saw it coming for years.

They are willing to set the Middle East ablaze to douse a fire in Minneapolis. They are willing to gamble with global oil supplies, regional stability, and millions of lives just to further their agenda.

the reality of the armada.

We need to be clear about what this armada is sailing into though. Iran is not Venezuela. Its military has spent decades preparing for this exact scenario, building a formidable, asymmetric defence network designed specifically to counter American aggression. As Iran’s UN mission has stated, if pushed, it will ‘DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE’. Senior Iranian officials warn that any attack will be treated as the start of ‘all-out war’.

Iran’s missile force is known to be one of the most capable in the world with a huge range of advanced weapons including the Fattah-1 and Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles (reportedly Mach 13+), the Khorramshahr-4 (Kheibar) ballistic missile with a 2,000 km range, and the Shahed 147 high-altitude surveillance drone.

one of Iran’s Enad missiles.

Crucially, the American Empire is sailing into this potential inferno more alone than it has been in generations. Key regional allies are balking at developments. The United Arab Emirates has explicitly stated it ‘would not allow its airspace, territory or territorial waters to be used for an attack on Iran’. Even Saudi Arabia, despite its historic enmity with Tehran, is urging caution and dialogue.

Israel, which usually the most enthusiastic cheerleader for bombing Iran, seems hesitant about the timing and scope. Probably because it knows hellfire will rain upon it once again if the US attacks.

The ‘coalition of the willing’ is unwilling.

This isolation reveals the true, rotten core of the manoeuvre. This isn’t a strategic necessity for global security. It isn’t even good imperialism (if such a thing could exist). To me it looks like a desperate gambit for domestic control, undertaken by a regime so brittle and paranoid about its own citizens, that it is willing to risk a catastrophic regional war it might not even be able to prosecute effectively without local bases, just to change the subject at home!

This, spectators, is imperialism in its death throes. Not the confident expansion of a rising power, but the desperate flailing of a declining one. The kind that gets millions killed not because it achieves anything, but because it has run out of other options.

So here we are. The massive armada is in position. The threats are flying. The stage is set for a monstrous miscalculation.

But never forget the primary audience for this performance. It is not in Tehran. It is in the streets of Chicago, in the suburbs of Minnesota, in the dying industrial towns of Ohio, and in the voting booths of a divided America. The bombs will be aimed at Iranian targets, but their true purpose will be to silence dissent and consolidate power thousands of miles away.

This is the final, desperate stage of capitalism as it metastasises into fascism.

The United States is failing as a capitalist project. It can no longer provide for its people. It can no longer maintain the illusion of democracy or prosperity. So it does what all failing empires do by turning inward with repression and outward with war, hoping that the blood spilled abroad will somehow sanitise the rot at home.

It won’t.

