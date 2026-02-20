Good day, spectators,

And I’d like to pose a question so obvious it feels absurd to ask, yet so necessary it demands an answer. That is: in a world where the primary tool of imperial control is no longer the bomb (though that is never far behind) but the sanction, the embargo, the financial chokehold, why is it that the chief architect and enforcer of this global siege economy and instability never faces the same treatment?

In the West, we have normalised the idea that certain nations must be crippled for their defiance. Venezuela, for refusing to auction its oil to the highest imperial bidder. Cuba, for the crime of building a society on its own terms for over six decades. Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, for the sin of sovereignty in a world that demands submission.

These countries, crucially, are not invading their neighbours. They are not arming genocides. They are not kidnapping foreign leaders from their palaces. Yet they are strangled by the most comprehensive, brutal sanctions regime in human history, administered from Washington, with the rest of the world expected to comply or face consequences.

Al-Jazeera reports that US and EU sanctions have killed 38 million people since 1970.

And yet the chief operator of this system faces no such pressure. And this is a country that does invade countries on false pretexts, that does kidnap foreign leaders, that is arming and funding an ongoing genocide in Gaza

The Empire that sanctions everyone is sanctioned by no one.

the catalogue of crimes.

Consider what the United States has done in the last few months alone, each act a flagrant violation of every principle the so-called ‘rules-based order’ supposedly enforces.

In January 2026, US commandos invaded Venezuela and kidnapped its democratically elected president, Nicolás Maduro, flying him to the United States to face charges before a justice system that has no jurisdiction over a foreign head of state. The date itself was a grim historical echo: January 3rd, exactly 36 years after the US invaded Panama and kidnapped its leader, Manuel Noriega. This is not an anomaly at this point but a tradition. From Milošević to Saddam to Gaddafi, the US has a long and bloody history of simply taking what it wants.

Meanwhile, the genocide in Gaza continues. US-provided weapons fuel the destruction. US diplomatic cover shields the perpetrators. US-supplied F-35s, which require American parts and American maintenance, are used to bomb refugee camps, hospitals, and schools. Even within the US liberal establishment, voices have emerged to state the obvious. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently declared that unconditional US military aid to Israel ‘enabled genocide in Gaza’, pointing specifically to the Leahy Law which prohibits funding foreign units implicated in gross human rights violations. She noted that Washington simply chooses not to apply it to its favoured ally. Not that her voting record in Israel is great either.

And then there is Cuba. The UN Human Rights Office recently expressed ‘deep concern’ over the worsening socio-economic crisis on the island, caused by the decades-long US embargo, compounded by recent US measures restricting oil shipments.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reiterated his call for states to lift unilateral sanctions given their ‘widespread and indiscriminate impact on the population’. But the blockade continues, even more brutal than ever, designed to starve a nation into submission.

This is collective punishment, maintained for over 60 years because one superpower refuses to accept that a small island chose a different path.

Then there’s the killing of fishermen in the Caribbean, the strikes on Iran, Yemen….the list truly never ends.

the Olympic litmus test.

This week, as the world gathers for the Winter Olympics in Italy, the hypocrisy is playing out in real time on an international stage, and it is so normalised that most people will not even notice it.

Western media, in a now-familiar chorus, is pushing the narrative that Russians should be excluded, that the country itself remains a pariah for its actions in Ukraine. But here is the question that never gets asked: by what standard does this logic apply to Russia but not to the United States or its lackey Israel?

from the BBC.

The US has sent its largest-ever Winter Olympic delegation to these Games: 232 athletes competing under the Stars and Stripes yet no one suggests they should be barred. No one proposes ‘neutral athlete’ status for Americans. No one boycotts the events where they compete. This is so normalised, so baked into the fabric of international life, that suggesting otherwise would be met with bewilderment, looks or perhaps even outrage.

Yet the United States is currently engaged in multiple activities that violate international law. It has kidnapped a foreign head of state. It is arming a military currently under investigation for genocide by the International Criminal Court. It maintains an illegal blockade against Cuba that the UN has unanimously condemned annually for decades. It has imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutors and judges for daring to investigate US and Israeli war crimes. It even withdrew from the UN’s Universal Periodic Review process specifically to avoid scrutiny of its human rights record. No country in the history of time has ever withdrawn from the Universal Periodic Review.

If the standard is behaviour, the US fails. If the standard is adherence to international law, the US fails miserably. If the standard is simply ‘does this country act with impunity?’, the US is the textbook definition.

But there they are, skiing away down the slopes, draped in a flag most of the world abhors, celebrating and cheering the the rich who can afford to travel to the Po Valley for winter sports, whilst Russian athletes compete under a neutral banner for far less.

US athletes compete on the half-pipe at Livigno Snow Park.

The cognitive dissonance is staggering and the double standard is not even hidden anymore. It is just the standard.

the impunity and when it will end.

This impunity is, of course, structural. It’s enforced through the very mechanisms that make sanctions possible.

The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. US banks clear most global transactions. US sanctions don’t derive their power from international consensus, instead they derive it from a simple fact: being cut off from the US financial system means being cut off from the global economy. This is a weapon only one country wields effectively, and it wields it without any oversight, accountability or consequence.

When the US sanctions ICC officials for investigating war crimes, it’s not ‘protecting itself’. It’s signalling that international accountability applies only to those without American passports. When it invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to govern by decree, it’s not responding to emergencies but doing what it’s good at, administering an empire.

The international community on the other hand has no mechanism to push back. There’s no sanctions regime against the United States because the architecture that enables sanctions was built by and for the United States, that is: the financial system, the diplomatic networks, the military alliances and every other aspect of life . The Empire wrote the rules and the rules ensure the Empire is never the target.

Marco Rubio announced the return of mask-off western imperialism and neo-colonialism at this year’s Munich Security Conference.

Yet, I think this cannot last. The cognitive dissonance is becoming unsustainable. You cannot have a rules-based order where one country writes the rules, enforces them, and exempts itself. You cannot condemn Russia’s aggression whilst arming Israel’s genocide. You cannot champion human rights whilst starving Cuba into submission. You cannot talk about peace and democracy whilst fomenting dissent and funding colour revolutions in foreign countries.

But let’s be honest about what change requires. It won’t come from the institutions. The UN is hamstrung by the US veto. The ICC was sanctioned for even attempting accountability. The financial system is designed to protect American power, not constrain it.

Change must come from below. From the people, those who refuse to accept that their governments can bomb and sanction with impunity. From activists who understand that working class solidarity can’t be geographically selective. If you stand for Palestine, you must stand for Cuba, for Venezuela and every nation crushed under the imperial boot.

Change will come from a refusal to participate. A refusal to accept that American athletes compete while Russian ones don’t, when the crimes are comparable. A refusal to treat US sanctions as legitimate while they kill Cuban children who cannot access medicine.

The question isn’t whether the US deserves accountability. It does. The question is when the world will find the collective will to demand it.

The silence isn’t an oversight. It’s the sound of power protecting itself. And it will continue until we refuse to be complicit.

