Good day, spectators,

And firstly, I am broken. The news from Gaza this morning pushed me over the edge and I was this close to sacking off posting anything today at all. 🤏

But then I thought of all the people like the ones we will talk about today, those who are living in unimaginable conditions and still persevere. Their strength gives me strength. So let’s crack on…

And let’s start with the facts that should shame the world. Anas al-Sharif, 28, one of Gaza's most prominent journalists, was killed by an Israeli airstrike last night alongside five of his colleagues next to al-Shifa Hospital.

Anas al-Sharif with his children.

Watch: the immediate aftermath of Israel’s targeted airstrike on Al-Jazeera journalists. Discretion advised.

Anas was reporting on starvation in Gaza three weeks ago when he broke down on air as a woman collapsed behind him, saying: 'I am talking about slow death of these people.'

Watch: Anas al-Sharif breaks down live on air as he describes the famine in Gaza three weeks ago.

His final social media post which he used as an obituary because he suspected the IGF would kill him soon, read:

'I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification.'

But, whilst the world whips itself into a rightful frenzy about this, I feel the need to address a grotesque irony: why is everyone acting surprised?

al-Sharif and Israel's perpetual war on truth.

Anas wasn't just a journalist. He was a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who worked as part of a Reuters team in 2024, he documented Israel's bombardment of northern Gaza, the engineered famine he predicted would kill thousands, and the systematic destruction of every hospital, school, and bakery he filmed.

Anas was a key source of information on the genocide in Gaza.

Of course, Israel had already accused him of being a member of Hamas in 2024. This is a claim the UN, Committee to Protect Journalists, and Al Jazeera have repeatedly debunked but of course, Israel does what it wants and bombed him anyway.

The thing is, it’s not new. This is a pattern we've seen again and again. Label Palestinian journalists as terrorists, ignore all evidence to the contrary, then assassinate them. Al-Sharif's real crime wasn't terrorism at all, instead it was ‘being Palestinian’ and ‘having 1.6 million Instagram followers watching him document the genocide in real time.’

The man Israel feared was too good of a witness. And in any genocide, witnesses are more dangerous than weapons.

Share

for me? the 'shock' is the scandal.

Here's what's truly staggering: that Western media frames this as breaking news when 186 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 (the deadliest conflict for press in recorded history). Israel has completely banned international journalists from entering Gaza which makes Palestinian reporters the only witnesses to genocide. The IGF's playbook has become very consistent: label journalists terrorists, assassinate them, claim 'self-defence', repeat.

As the Committee to Protect Journalists noted: 'Israel has killed more journalists in 22 months than were killed worldwide in the prior three years.'

some numbers.

If this is not a deliberate strategy to eliminate the people documenting what's happening in Gaza, then I don’t know what is. Because when there are no witnesses, there's no evidence. And when there's no evidence, there's no accountability.

In my opinion, we should scrutinise any organisation pretending this is new.

the 7th of October was the cover, not the start.

Painfully, the Western narrative still treats this genocide as a 'response' to Hamas, but Palestinians know better. 2023 was already the deadliest year for them in years before the 7th of October attack.

more numbers.

Israel has been killing journalists for decades. Does the name Shireen Abu Akleh ring a bell?

This campaign against Palestinian journalism did not start on the 7th of October, 2023. It simply provided the perfect cover to accelerate it. The world's attention was focused on Israeli casualties, giving Israel carte blanche to eliminate the people who might document Palestinian ones. And they bloody went ahead and did that.

The shock isn't that Israel kills journalists. No. The shock is that the world pretended it wouldn't keep happening. It’s laughable to folks like you and me. For us, every murdered reporter was predictable, preventable, and ignored until it became impossible to ignore. Baffling and dark.

so why the performative outrage now?

The answer is simple: Western governments are finally admitting this is genocide. I wrote my thoughts on this:

When France, Ireland (yes I will grill my own country because it’s still dragging its heels in many ways), the UK and mainstream news begin to mumble about 'war crimes', their publics finally look closer. And what they see is what Palestinians have documented for 22 months. Mass graves with bound bodies. Children starved and boiled alive by white phosphorus. Hospitals bombed with patients inside.

But there’s a bitter pill we must swallow: this outrage is too late for Anas, and it’s too late for the 61,000 dead, and for the 2 million currently starving. The evidence was always there. The witnesses were always reporting it. The difference now isn't the reality but that Western audiences are finally being allowed to see it. In small doses.

So let’s be clear, Al-Sharif's death is horrific and tragic, but it is nowhere near surprising. What's surprising is how fucking long it took the world to notice that Israel has been systematically murdering the people trying to show them the truth for decades.

Share

Every single journalist Israel kills is another story untold, another witness silenced, another piece of evidence destroyed. Al-Sharif's assassination, and be under no illusion this was an assassination, isn't just about eliminating one reporter. Israel want’s to eliminate the record itself because when you kill the people documenting genocide, you make genocide easier to deny. This is part of the wider ‘clean-up’ operation Netanyahu is planning:

This is why the targeting of journalists isn't a side effect of this war. It's central to its strategy. You can't commit genocide in the information age without first killing the people with cameras.

The world isn't shocked because al-Sharif was killed. The world is shocked because it finally realised it was supposed to be paying attention all along.

Before I log off, I noticed something else today. A lot of folks have been paying special attention to Anas and I understand tat that is because he was one of the most prominent voices from Gaza but I think it's important to mention the other journalists killed too. Their names were: Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammad al-Khaldi and we will remember them all. I have used their images as the cover of this article.

And on that note, I will let you go for the evening,

(Thanks a lot for reading as always and don’t forget to give this post a ❤️ and restack below! And let me know what you think in the comments, I want to hear from you.)

I need your support to keep the magazine going and growing. Please consider buying me a sandwich for 3 euro below! If even just 10% of my readers bought me a sandwich just *one* time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time and expand the magazine to bring you even more unfiltered, independent news.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as it grows by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the magazine: