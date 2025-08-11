the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1dEdited

"....the 7th of October was the cover, not the start.

Painfully, the Western narrative still treats this genocide as a 'response' to Hamas, but Palestinians know better. 2023 was already the deadliest year for them in years before the 7th of October attack...."

Exactly, exactly.

So few people - even those who acknowledge it is a genocide - understand this fact.

It's one of the most important facts that the media was already complicit in NOT publicising, well before the genocide accelerated when the Israeli regime used a Gazan jailbreak as am opportunity to incinerate their own people (and that is documented) and falsely declared the Gazans were on a killing spree.

Also imporant to juxtapose that 2023 rise in mass murder with the 2022 action by Antony Blinken to tell the big lie that supposedly the murderous kahanst fascists were "not a threat" and removed them from the US terrrorist list and sanctions:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/05/20/2022-10828/in-the-matter-of-the-designation-of-kahane-chai-and-other-aliases-as-a-foreign-terrorist

With this lie, double agent Blinken unleashed the fascists Ben Gvir and Smotrich into the highest levels of control of the israeli regime:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Itamar_Ben-Gvir

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bezalel_Smotrich

Both Ben Gvir and Smotrich are now cabinet minsters overseeing the genocide in Gaza and more atrocities and annexation in the West Bank..

This is a genocide carefully engineered and accelerated by a transatlantic cabal of zionists. It didnt just break out randomly. And the western media has done a medal-winning job of NOT informing the public, so that the "dirty work" can be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
2d

I only found out about him weeks ago in that vid, I cried today. I was worried you wouldn't give Anas enough time but thank you, you said it all in this post

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture