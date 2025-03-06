Good day, spectators,

As I always say, the spectacle is a geopolitics and world culture magazine, and now and again, I like to tackle topics that are a little different. Today’s article is definitely one of those.

This morning, I came across a Reuters headline about Lesotho, a small country completely surrounded by South Africa. The article highlighted how Lesotho was very insulted by Donald Trump’s comment that ‘nobody knew about it.’ While I could write an entire article about Trump’s latest imperialist bollocks, what caught my attention was something else entirely—it was the image that Reuters chose to accompany the story.

Take a look:

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking Lesotho is some kind of backwards, Stone Age country where everyone lives in mud huts. But something about this didn’t sit right with me, so I decided to do a little bit more digging. What I found was a smaller country that, in many ways, resembles my own: a mix of quaint towns, villages, and one bigger city—Maseru—which looks like any other modern African city.

This whole diving into Lesotho got me thinking about something else: why is legacy media so out of touch with the realities of our world?

outdated people in a world of readily available truth.

I’ve noticed that legacy outlets are often way behind independent platforms like this very magazine you’re reading. They lack the insight, speed, and depth that we are able to and want to provide. For example, I posted a video of a Palestinian boy being killed by the IGF (Israeli Genocide Forces) in the West Bank weeks before Sky News picked it up. What took them so long? Similarly I posted this story last week and it’s yet to be covered by any media:

It’s as if legacy media is scared to dive into the communities where the real stories are being told—places like Telegram groups, forums, and social media platforms where people share firsthand accounts and raw footage. One of the best examples of this is the conscription crisis in Ukraine. Videos of men being snatched off the streets and forced to the frontlines are widely shared in local Telegram groups, yet mainstream outlets barely mention it. Why?

I think the answer is twofold.

First, legacy media is disproportionately staffed by people with outdated views in a world where we have more access to information than ever. They’re stuck in an old paradigm, relying on press releases and official statements rather than engaging with the communities that hold the real stories. This is simply not good enough and leaves much context obscured.

Second, and far more insidiously, many of these outlets are in service of their (as one of my readers called it, ‘techno feudal’ owners—corporate interests and governments that have no interest in challenging the status quo. They are reactionary and neoliberal. This is nothing new mind; it’s been this way since the days of colonialism, when white supremacy decided its backyard was too small and set out to take what it wanted from the rest of the world. (Thank you for the line, Xiu.)

the rise and rise of independent media.

The good news is, spectators, that the crappier legacy media gets, the more people are turning to independent outlets like the spectacle. Together, we are building communities that prioritise truth over profit and reality over propaganda. I, personally, am tired of living in a world of manipulation that allows unthinkable atrocities to occur without getting proper coverage. I have had enough of being lied to by our own insufferable hypocritical Western leaders.

Our community is growing fast—3,000 subscribers in just a few short months—and your support is what keeps it going. It allows me to dig deeper, report harder, and shine a light on the stories that legacy media won’t touch. If you want to help me build this more directly, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. I can guarantee you I will be writing as long as I live so you’ll have no shortage of reading material for years to come.

(Plus, as a paid subscriber, you’ll get access to the microscope, our long-read section with deep dives into criminally underreported topics. This week we explored Sudan’s ongoing bloody conflict and who the geopolitical players are that keep fuelling it.)

Help me take back control of the narrative and commit to helping this community grow.

And on that note, I will say thank you for reading as always. Reading, commenting, liking and sharing consistently is always the best way to show your support for my work and I appreciate every one of you accompanying me on this journey.

Have a good day,

(As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below!)

