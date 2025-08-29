Good day, spectators,

Let's begin with a video you won't see on any news, neither in Germany nor any other European country: an Irish activist, Kitty O’Brien, covered in blood, being dragged through the streets of Berlin by officers who boxed her repeatedly on the face for the crime of…being loud about her anger at genocide.

‘You don’t scare us!’ she defiantly roars as she’s punched in the face over and over.

Watch: Extreme police brutality in Berlin.

To make it worse, when you look at the video closely, you’ll see the police snap her arm during the arrest. Broken. She had to be treated in hospital afterwards.

No real threat, nothing a police force should not be able to handle…just brute force meted out against a protester demanding an end to Germany’s complicity in the worst crime of our time.

The thing is, this is not a rare sight. When you scroll through footage from Berlin's Palestine solidarity protests, you’ll inevitably see a disturbing pattern emerging: violence and more violence.

And it’s usually women bearing the brunt of it. Students are choked out at the Free University encampment. Female protesters kicked on the floor whilst handcuffed. Arabic-speaking mothers threatened with deportation for chanting in their native language.

It's almost as if Berlin's ‘finest’ have discovered that brutalising women sends the clearest message about who controls the streets.

But the above video is not an anomaly, I see videos like that every single day. If I included every similar video I saw from Berlin, this article would go on for days. Sadly, it seems to be the standard operating procedure there, and it's built on a foundation of lies that would make Goebbels crack a smile.

lies, violence, and a certain history repeating.

On 15 May 2025, the Berlin police claimed an officer was 'dragged into a crowd, beaten, and trampled' at a Nakba commemoration protest. Media outlets like Bild amplified the story, politicians called for harsher policing powers, and the public prosecutor launched investigations into 'violent demonstrators.'

There was just one problem: it was a lie.

Forensic analysis of video evidence by independent researchers at Forensis revealed the officer initiated violence, punching and kicking protesters. No one dragged him into the crowd and in fact, demonstrators actively distanced themselves. The officer's injuries were self-inflicted during his violent rampage.

Watch: Some footage from Nakba Day in Berlin, a time when the millions of victims of ethnic cleansing should be remembered.

Despite this, the lie stuck. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt used it to demand 'better equipment and powers' for police. The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution labelled pro-Palestine groups like Jewish Voice for a Just Peace and BDS as 'extremist,' subjecting them to surveillance and raids because truth is irrelevant when you're manufacturing consent for state violence.

And be under no illusion, this is what Germany is doing. Chancellor Merz is preparing for dark days which he himself will inflict upon the German population.

This all being said, the Berlin police's brutality isn't new. Its history is a masterclass in authoritarian collaboration. Let’s pop back a few decades.

Polizei Berlin, 1933.

In 1933, the force welcomed SS and SA units as ‘Hilfspolizei’ (auxiliary police) to arrest dissidents and Jews. Police Chief Wolf-Heinrich Graf von Helldorff was a fanatical hater of Jews and it was he himself who orchestrated the Kristallnacht pogroms. During the Cold War, East Berlin's police gleefully served as tools of Stasi repression whilst West Berlin's force did pretty much the same thing instead violently suppressing leftist movements and demonstrations on their side of the wall.

Today, the force boasts 27,208 officers and a €2 billion budget, yet consistently feels the need to deploy violence against marginalised communities and protesters. Not just the Palestine protesters but seemingly anyone. They did not hesitate to employ these same brutal tactics on those protesting COVID measures, for example.

There’s a clear thread here: the state weaponises police to enforce ideological conformity. In the 1930s, it was Nazism. Today, it's Zionism. The uniform remains the same but the cause has changed.

they target the vulnerable with impunity.

The assault of an Irish person in the first video of this post, the one that has captured a lot of attention recently, reflects a calculated strategy. Student protests at Berlin's Free University saw police punch, choke, and kick demonstrators, hospitalising several. Journalists covering the eviction were beaten. Berlin has criminalised Arabic chants at demonstrations and banned the phrase 'from the river to the sea.' EU and US citizens face deportation for pro-Palestine activism. Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta, a Palestinian surgeon, was barred from entering Germany entirely.

I know there’s a pattern here and I know it because I’ve seen it and I’ve had many readers point it out too. Women, students, medical professionals or anyone who is perceived as vulnerable becomes a target. They’re trying to send the message that dissent equals violence, solidarity equals extremism, and if you're female, expect the worst of it.

Watch: another woman is Brutalised by the police in Berlin.

Despite hundreds of complaints over the years and copious video evidence, as far as I can see, zero officers have been held accountable for any violence or injuries. Internal investigations are farcical. The police union defends officers as victims of 'terrorist sympathisers’ and courts invariably side with police citing ambiguous laws regarding ‘potential danger'. Recently, a Berlin judge even banned 'from the river to the sea' by equating it with terrorism. Politicians and the establishment are enabling the violence. Most of all, possibly, Mayor Kai Wegner, who has called protesters 'antisemites and terror sympathisers.'

Filth.

The result is of course that no officers were fired for the Nakba Day violence. Nor were any held accountable for broken arms, noses or concussions.

The system is working exactly as it should.

what they're protecting.

Germany's obsession with atonement for the Holocaust has, in the decades since, been twisted into unconditional support for Israel, arming genocide whilst policing criticism of it. Jewish activists against the Palestinian genocide are labelled 'antisemitic' for opposing war. Germany lobbies EU states to adopt its antisemitism definition, which conflates Zionism with Jewish identity.

The Berlin police are not doing their job by keeping people safe, instead, they are spending their time enforcing a political orthodoxy that prioritises Israel's impunity over German civil liberties. And if a few people get their faces smashed in the process? Well, that's the price of maintaining the narrative. What the fuck is going on?

how to fight back.

We don’t need to sit back and take it though. You’re well within your rights to, and should, document everything. Share videos using #BerlinPoliceBrutality. Call it out. Flood complaints and demand independent oversight until they can no longer handle it. Support, follow and be in solidarity with targeted groups like Jewish Voice for a Just Peace and Palestine Speaks. Pressure politicians in Germany and question CDU/SPD candidates on police violence. Ask them how such scenes can be such a regular occurrence in a so-called beacon of democracy like Germany.

Because the fact is, until these thugs face consequences for their actions, every protest will be another opportunity for them to practise their favourite sport: beating people up, seemingly mostly women, but really any who dare to speak truth to power.

Stop the genocide and stop harassing people up who don’t like it, you scumbags!

And on that note, I'll let you go for the weekend. Have a good one!

