the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D’en's avatar
D’en
14h

Thank for giving us her name. I had seen the vid earlier and the violence with which she Kitty endured. I did not know through they broke her arm as well. She looked concussed after those violent punches and with blood not only streaming from her nose but also the back of her head as they ganged up and dragged her away.

Nothing in the legacy media as you said. Of course nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pierpling's avatar
pierpling
13hEdited

13215...that's the police number of the one that gave her a full fist in her face !! A TRUE NAZI ! this will be used as evidence, one day ! I HOPE . I will analise the entire clip, give the numbers on their back. there’s one police guy that was the first to hit her full in the face, wich gave her a bloody nose. I’ll find out who he was ! for sure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture