And there is a special kind of arsehole in our world. Those who, whilst nations burn, children starve, and missiles fly…wish to make some money on the chaos.

So, gather round and behold the latest, most perfect piece of political theatre. In fact, I think this is the single most spectacle-worthy article of the year

As Ukrainian and Russian drones play tit-for-tat in the Black Sea, turning vital shipping lanes into a no-go zone for the world’s grain and fertiliser, a different kind of meeting was happening. President Zelenskyy convened a chat about Ukraine’s ‘postwar economic recovery’. Joining US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump’s son-in-law, the grift-adjacent Jared Kushner, was a special guest: Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock:

Fink, third from right, receiving a Woodrow Wilson Award in April 2010.

Let that stew for a moment. This is not a diplomat with a peace plan nor a humanitarian with a relief budget, but the head of the world’s largest asset management company, a firm whose very existence is predicated on turning chaos into compound interest. He says he’s there to talk about ‘reconstruction and joint investment’. How magnanimous. How convenient.

Because whilst Fink and Kushner sip virtual coffee, the war they’re ostensibly trying to end is escalating in a very specific, very profitable direction.

the black sea battleground: a war for commodities, not just territory

Forget the muddy foxholes in Donetsk for a moment. The real, dirty war is currently happening at sea. Ukraine has been targeting ‘Russian’ oil tankers (what it calls Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ but the truth is many of these tankers belong to African, South American and Asian countries that simply wish to avoid European sanctions that the EU doesn’t even have the authority to issue).

And Russia has been retaliating in the same way.

Watch: The Ukrainian Armed Forces published its attack on Russia’s ‘shadow fleet.’

The result is a choked artery of global trade. The Black Sea is an epicentre for fertiliser exports, with Russia and Belarus as top suppliers. It’s a highway for the grain that prevents entire regions from plunging into famine. Before the war, Ukraine alone accounted for 12% of global wheat exports, 15% of corn, and nearly half of the world’s sunflower oil. Now, war-risk premiums for ships have skyrocketed from 0.5% to 5-6%. Ports like Odessa are under constant attack. Insurance companies are pulling coverage. Shipping companies are reluctant to enter the zone at all.

Funnily enough though, all this is very valuable for those who control what comes next.

Who stands to gain from a ‘reconstruction’ of this deliberately shattered supply chain? Who gets to fund the new ports, insure the new shipping routes, and manage the pensions of the workers who will rebuild it all? Who gets to buy up the agricultural land at fire-sale prices when broke farmers can’t access their fields? Have a guess.

Larry Fink. Excuse the jump scare.

BlackRock’s altruistic return: a fund rises from the (politically convenient) ashes.

Here’s where the farce becomes sublime. BlackRock isn’t some innocent newcomer to the Ukraine scene. For years, it’s been trying to launch a multibillion-dollar Ukraine Development Fund (UDF). But there was a hiccup. The fund, poised to secure $2.5 billion, was shut down earlier this year. The official reason? ‘Uncertainty around Ukraine’s future’ after Trump’s re-election.

But lo and behold! With Kushner at the table, the ‘uncertainty’ has magically evaporated. The UDF is presumably back on the menu. What a stunning coincidence.

This is a US Empire playbook refined over decades from Iraq to Libya to Afghanistan. First, you destroy the country by some shady means, usually enabling its destruction through selective arms sales and diplomatic cover. Then, you pause. You wait for the rubble to stop bouncing. And then you swoop in with ‘reconstruction funds’ that are really just debt instruments designed to extract wealth for generations.

the Kushner connection and the mechanics of plunder.

And who’s facilitating this? Jared Kushner. The man whose Middle East ‘peace’ efforts somehow always ended with lucrative investment deals is now a key envoy on Ukraine. He recently presented a Trump peace plan to Putin. (a plan whose details remain vague but whose financial implications are crystal clear).

Kushner (left) and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow, December 2, 2025

Let’s connect the dots. Kushner talks to Putin. Kushner talks to Zelenskyy with Fink on the line. Fink’s company wants to manage the rebuilding of everything Putin’s army destroys. This isn’t diplomacy in any traditional sense, it’s a three-way business development call. The ‘peace plan’ is just the terms.

Here’s how it works: BlackRock will structure loans to Ukraine, taking fees on every transaction. These loans will come with conditions such as austerity measures, privatisation requirements or favourable terms for foreign investors. Ukrainian state assets will be sold off at bargain prices. Agricultural land will be bought up by international agribusiness. The infrastructure rebuilt with these loans—ports, rail lines, power grid—won’t be Ukrainian in any meaningful sense. It’ll be owned by international consortiums, operated for profit, with revenues flowing out to service the debt.

In other words, Ukraine will be gutted.

This is the IMF playbook that’s subjugated the Global South for decades. Now it’s coming to Europe. And BlackRock, with $10 trillion in assets under management, will be there at every step, taking its cut.

The Black Sea is burning. The breadbasket of the world is becoming a battlefield. And in a quiet room, the man who will profit from every shipped tonne of aid and every rebuilt factory is deciding Ukraine’s future.

This is how a nation is turned into an asset class, a people into a revenue stream, a tragedy into a portfolio diversification strategy.

Remember…

The next time you hear a US politician speak of ‘peace and reconstruction’, ask yourself: Peace for whom? Reconstruction for whose portfolio?

On that note, I’ll let you go,

