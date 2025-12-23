the spectacle

Kojo
1dEdited

".....Ukraine has been targeting ‘Russian’ oil tankers (what it calls Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ but the truth is many of these tankers belong to African, South American and Asian countries that simply wish to bypass European sanctions)...."

Actually they are not "buypassing" anything. These are unilateral sanctions issued by the European Union, which is an illegal undertaking under intl law. The EU nations, as UN member states, are not permitted to issue, or abide by, unilaterally imposed sanctions. Only the UN security council can impose such sanctions, and it hasn't.

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/issues/ucm/events/international-conf-sanctions-business-hr/gps-sanctions-business-hr.pdf#page16

( "....Coercive measures can only be taken by States and international organizations in the course of the implementation of resolutions of the UN Security Council adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, or when such measures do not violate their international obligations (retorsions), or their wrongfulness is precluded under international law when the measures constitute counter-measures in full conformity with the rules of the law of international responsibility. All other unilateral means of pressure constitute unilateral coercive measures and are illegal under international law. ..." )

So all those countries are engaging their normal rights to trade and to travel on the oceans, and any attempts by Ukraine or the EU to hinder the movement of those vessels or cargoes, whether militarily or regulatory, is piracy.

The imperial media's use of the term "shadow fleet" too, is disinformation. There is no shadow anything. All of this is designed to make the European public NOT understand that their tax money is paying for outright piracy by their govts.

ChatterX
1d

"Israel is doing our dirty work"

-Friedrich Merz, German Chancellor and ex BlackRock executive

youtu.be/SuNHt1-uWjE?t=317

***

BTW, look up who Merz's grandfather was..

