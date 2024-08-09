welcome to the spectacle

This is your go-to source for unfiltered, hard-hitting editorials about the things the news doesn’t want to talk about. I love geopolitics, culture, and all the things that come with that—most importantly, I love talking about them. So I decided to make a community around that.

the spectacle is a free publication and I would like it to stay that way. I write because it acts as a sort of therapy for me, it helps me to process what is going on around us. I also feel like I can actually make a difference by using one of the few skills I have to bring attention to topics that traditional media is ignoring.

who am I?

My name is Declan and I write the spectacle, I am an Irishman and professional copywriter for a living. I am thirty years old have had the great opportunity to live across the globe as the child of diplomat parents who continues to travel to this day. Thanks to that, I’ve learned new things, broadened my horizons, made new friends and grown a lot.

what to expect:

one or maybe two weekly newsletters: Don't know about you but my email inbox is my temple. It’s clean, it’s orderly and its space is precious. That’s why I’ll only send you one newsletter each week, a carefully curated selection of the most relevant posts from the spectacle.

This way, you can catch up on all the essential insights without feeling overwhelmed.

Sometimes, I’ll include older posts if they are particularly relevant to that week.

join the community

My vision for the spectacle is to be more than just a newsletter—I want to build a community of those across the globe from various political backgrounds where we can discuss our world openly.

🐦 Follow the spectacle magazine on Twitter.

Our chat has just been launched too. Should be a lively space where subscribers discuss world politics, exchange ideas, get involved in some good old-fashioned shitposting.

Whether you're here for serious debate or a bit of humour, you’ll find your place amongst us.

We also host watch parties for key events—whether it’s a spicy political debate, breaking news, or a pivotal moment in global affairs. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded people who are as passionate about world events as you are.

join the circus