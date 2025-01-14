Good day, spectators,

And I'm going to be basically freewriting this one and hitting send so excuse the more irreverent, disorganised tone.

As the sun sets on Emperor Biden's reign, he’s begun speaking with great optimism about a ceasefire deal supposedly gaining traction in Doha, Qatar. Cynics might say this is a desperate bid to salvage a positive legacy before he potters off into the great rainforest beyond…

But don’t be fooled. The chances of a meaningful ceasefire remain as slim as ever. Israel continues its well-worn path of deceit, and Biden has been talking about securing peace since May 2024. In that time, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed and the whole region of Gaza has been laid to waste with not even a proper functioning hospital to speak of. So, take this ceasefire talk with a healthy pinch of salt. Add an incoming Trump presidency to the mix, and the future for Palestine becomes murkier still.

Here’s the crux: Biden could have secured a ceasefire a year ago. Nothing stopped him or his administration from halting the atrocities in Palestine—except, of course, the reality that the US government is beholden to certain interest groups.

the number of House representatives who receive funding from Israel-linked lobbying group AIPAC—highlighted in black.

The narrative of Israel as the US's 'number one ally' ensures that any chance to curb its bloodlust is squandered. At every crossroads, Biden chose slaughter.

An entire generation of Palestinians has been traumatised and risks total annihilation by an occupying force—all this on Biden’s watch. For those paying attention, this will be his legacy. When he shuffles off this mortal coil, we won’t allow his memory to be lionised. Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the most shameless and disgraceful presidents in US history—a man who presided over an unabashed genocide. Yes, other presidents have been involved in horrific wars, but never before has the defence of war crimes been so blatant.

is there any hope for Palestine?

Honestly, I doubt things could get much worse for Palestine, but if they can, Donald Trump will surely find a way. The return of Trump brings with it a whirlwind of questions. Most politicians are predictable, but Trump operates on a spectrum somewhere between capricious and insane.

Trump’s administration will be backed by a party bought and paid for by AIPAC and one that is reliant on the fervent support of evangelical Christians who would die for Israel. That said, Trump’s ego often overrides external influence, and he may chart his own course.

Here’s my prognosis: Trump might try to capitalise on the current ceasefire talks, pushing through something immediate to claim a quick win. But behind the scenes, expect schemes that further entrench Zionist ambitions—think intensified security measures, fencing Gazans into an even more nightmarish prison, or even selling off seafront properties to American investors.

At the same time, Trump may turn a blind eye to European and American settlers carving up the West Bank until there’s little left to take.

This is all speculative, of course, but one thing seems certain: the daily genocide of Palestinians, live-streamed for the world to see, leaves little room for optimism.

What is left? Well, we must resist in any way we can. While the present looks grim, I genuinely believe we’ve reached a tipping point. Large parts of the world are growing disillusioned with the West and its so-called ‘rules-based order.’ The balance of power is shifting, and US influence is waning. If this is the order they want, we want no part of it. I will be writing a microscope deep dive on this shifting balance soon, so keep your eyes open.

And that thought I will let you go. Please let me know your thoughts in the comments,

