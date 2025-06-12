Good day, spectators,

And I am just coming at you with a quick, unplanned update as the incredible Declassified UK just posted something extremely important to its socials. Let’s get right into it…

The mask is slipping on Britain once more as Labour’s supposed ‘tough stance’ toward Israel is once again exposed to be nothing more than bollocks. Whilst Labour politicians make bizarre shapes in an attempt to look morally outraged for the cameras, sanctioning individual extremist ministers and calling for ceasefires, Declassified has just revealed that the UK military machine continues its deadly work behind the scenes.

In this case, literally training Israeli Genocide Forces personnel on British soil:

This goes alongside the continued supply of critical F-35 fighter jet components, and the continued providing of surveillance intelligence that enables mass slaughter in Gaza daily.

This is absurd. It’s not incompetence or bureaucratic oversight anymore. It's cold, calculated complicity dressed up as diplomatic balance.

The UK is consciously choosing to partake in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people because it believes whichever benefits it receives from Israel are worth it. It’s that simple. What are those benefits? Money? Bribes? Who knows. But nothing else can explain the cavernous disconnect between the government and the will of the people. And they will pay at the polls.

‘limited training’ is a lie.

The UK government now openly admits it's currently training IGF personnel on British soil, with Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard dismissing it as mere ‘routine defence engagement.’ This revelation comes a couple of days after Labour made headlines sanctioning two of the most outwardly evil Israeli ministers: Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. Of course, these were little more than symbolic gestures and they will not absolve Britain's direct complicity in mass murder. Actions like that won’t stop Israel killing Palestinians with shameless impunity.

But the cognitive dissonance is what staggers me. I’ve been on this planet for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. They sanction fascist politicians while arming their military. They condemn the illegal settlements while fuelling the jets that bomb refugee camps and allow Israel to steal more land. They vote for ceasefire resolutions in parliament while providing intelligence for ‘hostage raids’ that kill hundreds of civilians. This is a filthy, rotten government that wants to appear humanitarian while profiting from genocide.

Pollard's casual dismissal of IGF training as ‘routine’ exposes the banality of evil that defines British foreign policy. There is nothing routine about training the forces of a regime that the International Court of Justice has found plausibly commits genocide and that we all know does. There is nothing normal about honing the skills of soldiers who systematically target civilians, journalists, and aid workers.

the F-35 pipeline of death.

While the UK claims to have suspended ‘some’ arms licenses in a grand gesture of moral benevolence, it continues to train the genocidal army. At the same time, it continues exporting the components that do the most damage: parts for F-35 fighter jets that are 15% British-made and 100% responsible for flattening entire neighbourhoods in Gaza.

the F-35 equipped with two nuclear bombs.

These critical components fall under an ‘open general licence,’ meaning no public oversight, no parliamentary scrutiny, and no accountability democratically. Essentially they’re saying: we'll pretend to care about international law while ensuring the bombs keep falling and the profits keep flowing.

Every F-35 that screams over Gaza is singing God Save the King and waving a Union Jack. Every precision strike that obliterates a school or hospital relies on components manufactured in British factories and implicates British workers in genocide.

the reckoning.

The pattern is depressingly familiar at this point, isn’t it? Legal washing through ‘human rights assessments’ while arming regimes that commit atrocities, then sanctioning fringe figures to try and placate domestic opinion while keeping the war machine running. Just as Britain armed Saudi Arabia throughout Yemen, it now fuels Israel's slaughter because profits trump principles.

Labour's ‘tough stance’ is pure theatre. They are training IDF troops, arming their jets, and providing surveillance intelligence that helps kill Palestinians.

This isn't neutrality; it's active participation in genocide.

The whole world is watching, Britain. The bombs falling on Gaza are British-enabled. The surveillance guiding those strikes is British-provided and when the reckoning begins, and it is beginning, Labour's leaders will discover very quickly that their balancing act fooled no one.

They sanctioned ministers while arming armies, this is what they will be remembered for.

And on that note, I will let you go,

