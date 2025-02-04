scenes from an Israeli bombing in Jenin in the occupied West Bank the other day.

Good day, spectators,

Whilst in Gaza, Palestinians return to whatever is left of their homes, sweeping dust and rubble in a desperate attempt at normality, Israel has already turned its attention elsewhere.

Recently, I told you that the so-called Palestinian ceasefire was a lie and that Israel was expanding its ethnic cleansing. Today, I regret to inform you that it’s only getting worse.

the West Bank: Israel’s next target.

Israel is now barging through towns in the West Bank, blowing up entire streets in scenes that look disturbingly familiar—like those we’ve seen in Gaza over the past year.

Watch: Invading Israeli forces carry out mass bombing in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, destroying an entire residential block in the process.

Watch: The aftermath of the Israeli bombing.

The recipe remains the same: destroy critical civilian infrastructure, carve up ghettos into smaller ghettos, and enrich a select few Palestinians willing to act as the enforcers of apartheid for the colonial occupation.

One of the key takeaways here is this:

A new generation of Palestinians has turned to militant factions because of the failings of the Palestinian Authority, relentless settler violence, and the sheer absence of any future under occupation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Genocide Force (IGF) continues to prove itself as the most morally bankrupt army on the planet.

Watch: Israeli soldiers maliciously run down a Palestinian market stall, assumedly just for a laugh.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Israel without child murder. In Tulkarm, an Israeli sniper shot a Palestinian child in the back, leaving him to bleed out on the street.

Watch: Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian child. The child is reportedly in critical condition.

the ‘the settlers’: the violent vanguard of apartheid.

The Israeli military’s brutality is one thing, but then there are the extremist religious settlers—even more rabid in their hatred. These are the fanatics who storm Palestinian villages, torch homes, and terrorise entire communities with impunity.

Yesterday, one settler rampaged through Palestinian land, deliberately running over a flock of geese, killing them for no reason other than sheer malice.

Watch: CCTV footage captures Israeli settlers running over geese during their raid on Palestinian lands in the village of Masafer Yatta in Hebron.

In a similarly evil act, they burned a mosque and agricultural machinery.

Both of these things happened in just the past week so you can only imagine what's been going on in the past 70 years.

And where is the Palestinian Authority in all this? Nowhere. Either in bed with Israel or acting as its lapdog in the West Bank, ensuring that any real resistance is kept in check.

the endless war on freedom.

I obviously don’t need to tell most of you spectators that Israel’s war is not one of self-defence; it is the War to Prevent Freedom. This so-called ceasefire in Gaza was never about peace—it was just an opportunity to shift forces to another battlefield. The West Bank is now the focus, but soon, perhaps soon the pendulum will swing back to Gaza.

Because this is how it always works. Every ceasefire in one part of occupied Palestine means an immediate assault elsewhere. If Israel can provoke Gaza’s militants into resisting occupation, it will use that as the pretext for yet another massacre.

This was entirely predictable. And yet, the world will feign surprise when the next round of horror begins.

Anyway, I'll leave you to get on with your week. Let me know what you think in the comments.

