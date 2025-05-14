“A ‘New Day Will Rise’? Not for the 52,600 Palestinians slaughtered since October 2023.”

Good day, spectators,

And just a quick one today as I slice through the glitter.

The Eurovision Song Contest, our beloved Hunger Games-esque carnival of sequins and faux camaraderie, has always been a masterclass in imperial distraction. It’s bread and circuses for the age dominated by neoliberals, neocons and neofascists. But this year, the spectacle isn’t just vapid; it’s fucking repugnant.

As Israel continues its genocide in Palestine, reducing Gaza to rubble and mass graves filled with the corpses of kids, aid workers and journalists, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is rolling out the red carpet. Israeli state broadcaster, Kan, and its delegation have been invited to perform a grotesque pantomime where we pretend this is normal.

this is not normal, and Lucy Manning of the BBC is complicit. Do better, Lucy.

The EBU’s hypocrisy is staggering to most of us and a mirror of European policy as a whole. In 2022, Russia was expelled from the competition within days of invading Ukraine. Yet Israel, whose genocide has been ongoing and livestreamed for 20 months, gets a standing ovation from the bourgeoisie and upper echelons, and those people expect us normal people to do the same.

Why?

Because Eurovision wants to be ‘apolitical.’ The only problem being its version of apolitical has always been code for ‘aligned with Western interests.’

EBU are filthy cowards.

When Russia bombed Kyiv, the EBU acted swiftly, citing ‘values’ of peace. But Israel’s annihilation of Gaza, which we have witnessed live for a year and a half, merely warrants a flaccid promise of ‘future discussions’ after the contest is over. Even my own national broadcaster RTÉ, which is no radical outlet, has called this out, noting Kan’s complicity in state propaganda during this Genocide.

Meanwhile, 72 former contestants including winners like Ireland’s Charlie McGettigan, have signed a letter condemning Israel’s participation as whitewashing genocide. Their demand is simple: Ban Kan.

The EBU’s response? A dismissive shrug and a rehearsed line about ‘music unifying people’ as if anyone can harmonise to the backdrop of children crying while being pulled from rubble:

Watch: a young girl is pulled from the ruins of her shelter in Gaza. May, 2025.

it’s not even fun anymore.

Let’s be honest: Eurovision’s ‘unity’ has always been a scam and in Europe we’ve always known it. It’s a West-friendly pageant where Azerbaijan can host despite ethnically cleansing Armenians, and Morocco gets blacklisted for…daring to exist while Arab?

But this year’s inclusion of Israel which is, let me remind you, a state actively defying ICJ orders, drops the mask entirely.

Remember last year when Irish contestant Bambie Thug faced bullying and harassment from Israeli journos from Kan? The same broadcaster that aired reporters laughing with Israeli soldiers beside shell casings in Gaza. This year’s entrant, Yuval Raphael, is framed as a survivor of the 7th of October attacks. Of course her song, New Day Will Rise, will drip with irony as Israel bombs the last UN schools and hospitals in Rafah.

Just yesterday, Israel bombed the European Hospital and killed 28 people.

A video of the moment of the bombing:

Watch: The moment Israeli warplanes bombed the courtyard of the European Hospital in Khan Younis yesterday. Graphic.

But in a couple of days, they will be allowed to perform at Eurovision and pretend this is all normal?

No.

This is insanity.

boycotting is the bare minimum you can do.

Listen, I know that most spectacle readers are not the kind to watch Eurovision anyway, but some, like me, might have the tradition of watching with their families and friends, it’s camp and cheesy and fun. I get it.

But don’t. Just don’t. There’s a genocide happening.

I’m not asking you to storm the stage. Just don’t watch. It costs you nothing while children starve to death and lose their limbs daily because of our continent’s complicity.

What you can do to make a difference:

Don’t tune in: Simple as. Deny Eurovision the ratings that justify its complicity.

Flood socials: Flood your socials with images of Gaza’s reality using Eurovision hashtags. Hijack any attempt at whitewashing and PR—expose the farce with me!

Pressuring your broadcasters : Ireland’s RTE, Spain’s RTVE and Finland’s Yle have already been petitioned to withdraw next year which is massive. Next up, we need the BBC and all the other state broadcasters to do the same.

Pressure your friends: show them this article, show them what’s happening!

Some people will whinge about the artists who have ‘nothing to do with it.’

Yeah, sorry, there’s a genocide going on, I just don’t care.

This has nothing to do with ‘punishing artists’. It’s about refusing to let a state actively committing genocide in 2025 use your nostalgia, your escapism and your fun traditions as a scrubber for its crimes all over the Middle East.

a destroyed ambulance after another Israeli bombing on a hospital.

Eurovision’s motto is ‘All Aboard!’ but some ships simply shouldn’t be allowed to set sail. And as Israel’s warships continue to blockade Gaza and starve millions, the EBU’s party boat chugs merrily on, champagne flowing, speakers blaring ‘peace’ over the screams.

Turn it off. The circus can’t run if no one buys the tickets,

