the spectacle

Shaniqua DuBois
1d

Im Just utterly appaled, I don't even know how. I can continue to live in this world, that's how bad I feel sometimes

Thank you deaglan

Kojo
1dEdited

The west said "never again" in 1945?

Here is a little sample of their CV since 1945:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mau_Mau_rebellion

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-22790037

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algerian_War

https://nvdatabase.swarthmore.edu/content/french-citizens-campaign-close-five-concentration-camps-north-africans-1959-60

https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/figures/2023/IndirectDeaths

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Ghraib_torture_and_prisoner_abuse

https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/07/07/iraq-fallujah-abuses-inquiry-mired-secrecy

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/allegations-afghanistan-war-crimes-led-us-warning-australian-defence-chief-2023-05-31/

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2005/11/jack_straw_dodg/

https://www.worldecr.com/news/yemen-amnesty-group-launches-icc-action-against-arms-firms-and-executives/

https://www.cityam.com/bae-systems-faces-accusations-of-aiding-and-abetting-alleged-saudi-war-crimes-in-yemen/

No, the self-defined west has of course never let go of the "white man's priviledge" of abusing "the other".

I would argue that this particular habit will not go away as long as their is this concept called "the west" that is used to wipe away human equality, to wipe away the equality of being Irish, or English, or Palestinian, Or Algerian by replacing it with basically two identitites "western" and "other". It's a corrosive identity that has only one purpose - othering, opression and disposession - and it needs to go.

