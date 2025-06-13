Good day, spectators,

And today is freewrite Friday. I'm just going to write what I like, no edits or polishing, and hit send.

So firstly, let me say that Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran last night did not come as a surprise to me or many spectacle readers because we had already observed indicators that the attack was building up coming days ago.

That being said, some of my readers were astounded that they actually went through with it. I personally do not understand this, but I think it's because I have been so thoroughly saturated with Israeli madness and war crimes for the past year. I genuinely do not underestimate the depths to which that country will dive in order to continue its genocide of the Palestinian people.

In any case, I know that not everybody knows everything about the situation and the context, and I would like to use this opportunity to just lay it out.

why did this happen?

Extremist zionism. Of course there are multiple things at play here and all sorts of geopolitics going on in the background, but ultimately Israel has attacked Iran because Iran is by far the entity in that region that poses the greatest threat to Israel's project to establish their state free of Palestinians. They're calling it pre-emptive, although it's not and it's completely illegal by all UN standards.

Watch: A residential building in Tehran burns after Israel’s attack.

a child in the rubble of a building in Tehran.

After seventy-five years of complete impunity and freedom from any accountability, this is what happens. Israeli scholar Professor Ilan Pappé said something along the lines that he does not believe anybody who goes through the full Israeli educational system can come out the other side being a normal, empathic, functional human because they're completely brainwashed. The past year has really confirmed and reiterated that for me.

From a military and geopolitical perspective, they struck Iran because Iran has been working on its nuclear programme, much to the ire of the West—specifically the United States, who believes that only it and its friends should have nuclear bombs.

Iran has been very cheeky on this topic, saying it doesn't have nuclear bombs and doesn't want nuclear bombs wink wink nudge nudge, whilst simultaneously showing off its nuclear facilities and how well protected they are. There's chatter that it has reached the point where it could create a functional nuclear weapon very quickly if needed.

the hypocrisy.

And I am completely unphased by Iran having nukes to be honest.

Ali Khamenei and former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, from Khamenei’s website.

There are, in 2025, people who will unironically go out there and tell you that it's perfectly fine that countries such as the United States have nuclear weapons but that Iran shouldn't be allowed to have them. I think most people who know a single thing about the ‘world order’ realise that that is a nonsense, western emotion-fuelled take.

Of course, I would prefer nobody to have nuclear bombs and I would prefer us not to have the need to posture with them, but this is idealism and unrealistic. Let me be clear though, Israel is the only country in the Middle East that has illegal nuclear weapons. If an insane, genocidal pariah state supported by the United States Empire can have nuclear weapons in that region, we as a world need a counter to that. Iran serves as that counter. Whether we like the regime itself is irrelevant.

And remember, there's no evidence of Iran having these weapons or even trying to create them, so this 'pre-emptive' strike is illegal. There was no evidence of an actual or imminent armed attack by Iran. This is a blatant violation of the UN Charter. It has no legal basis in the right of self-defence.

But this is Israel we're talking about, so rules don’t count.

is the US going to join in?

Probably. It'll probably say it won't but will find a reason to eventually.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement clarifying that the US was 'not involved' in the strikes, describing them as Israel's 'unilateral action'. He warned Iran against targeting US interests or personnel in retaliation, stating that the US's top priority is safeguarding its forces.

President Trump, speaking to Fox News, confirmed he had prior knowledge of Israel's plans but reiterated that the US was not involved. I personally find this hard to believe and I find it a bit of doublespeak. Iran, for what it's worth, has just released a statement saying it has evidence the US was involved. I don't believe a word of it.

why would the US get involved?

Take your pick. There is a cornucopia of reasons to pick from at this banquet of war, and we can start with the most obvious one: the United States can not stand the idea of another country having nuclear bombs because it drastically affects its hegemony in the world. As the empire takes its last breath, it will kick and scream, it will not go easy into the night.

The next reason is that things are not going very well in the United States at the moment, if you haven't noticed. It's been that way for a while, but the demonstrations in Los Angeles which have descended into a form of petty civil war are a really good representation of what's happening. It's absolutely no surprise that Donald Trump wants to create a bogeyman for the American people to be distracted with, and war is a great opportunity for that.

Lastly and finally, the majority of United States politicians are bought by AIPAC, which, for anyone just tuning in, is an Israeli lobbying group.

a reminder of the number of politicians, on both sides, in the US House who have received ‘donations’ from AIPAC.

Americans, that’s your problem. ⬆️

They will move when their strings are tugged, which is exactly what they're supposed to do. And if Emperor Trump wants to go to war, he won’t have a hard time doing it.

Last-minute edit: It seems the US, UK and Jordan have indeed been active in shooting down Iran’s missiles fired towards Israel in retaliation. So the title of this article has immediately come true.

Share

so what now?

Fuck knows, spectators. I am beat. I’d like you to put your heads together and let me know what you think because…

…I have no idea what's going to happen now and the absolute clowns we have in power are leading a circus so surreal, I can’t anticipate the next act. (Hopefully, it will be the human cannonball and these warmongers collectively fire themselves into space.)

That being said, we will spectate together, and I'll strive to let you know what’s going on.

I think my next post will be a deep dive in the microscope. I'm going to create an analysis of Iran's military capabilities and write about how the country could create problems for our world very quickly if it needed to. And why Russia and China will considering helping Iran in one way or another.

And on that note, I will let you go. Wishing you a good weekend, despite all the bad news.

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

Please consider buying me a sandwich for 3 euro below to help me keep going! If even just 10% of my readers bought me a sandwich just one time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time, bringing you even more unfiltered, independent news.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as it grows by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the magazine.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the spectacle: