the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
1h

Thanks Deaglan 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
39m

It's almost like ppl have a memory hole on WMD hoax in Iraq..

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nayirah_testimony

Remember that criminal war pig Powell jiggling a test tube with a fake WMD of Iraq that was never found?

Remember this psycho Bush cracking jokes on the thousands of people he killed in Iraq over a false pretext of "WMD"?

youtube.com/watch?v=T5YgJx8VGRA

Remember the sick bitch Albright saying that half a million dead children was worth the regime change war in Iraq?

rumble.com/vya5yf-albright-the-price-dead-children-was-worth-it.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture