‘When people have a sense of our military capability, nobody will ever dare to cast an evil eye on our nation.’

Good day, spectators,

And Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister has never really been one for subtlety.

And with his economic promises and sweet words turning to dust, with his ‘Digital India’ transformation failing to power rural hospitals, and with his ‘Clean India’ mission still leaving millions shitting on the streets – the East’s biggest nationalist strongman is in a bit of a predicament. So what is left to do?

The answer is, as always, the oldest trick in the book: find an enemy, any enemy, and bomb them. Only, Modi already has his ‘enemy’… Muslims. And after whipping up Hindu nationalism for over a decade—the next step was easy.

Yesterday, as India launched airstrikes deep into Pakistani territory over what may well be the most flaccid pretext since George Bush’s ‘WMDs’, we witnessed the full spectacle of a failing regime’s desperation. The timing, of course, was impeccable – just as reports confirmed that 30% of Indians still live below the poverty line, that 40% of children suffer malnutrition, and that more households own smartphones than have access to a place to go to the loo..

this is actually an image of one of the cleaner and more sanitary parts of India.

the farce of the ‘surgical strike’.

India bombed the hell out of Pakistan last night and the supposed justification is almost comically thin. A terrorist attack last week in the highly contested region of Kashmir was instantly – and I mean instantly – blamed on Pakistan as a whole nation.

Pakistan’s offer of a joint investigation was dismissed with the same casual contempt Modi shows for most parliamentary procedures. It’s his way or no way.

Within 48 hours of that offer, Indian jets were crossing the border while news channels played their well-rehearsed roles: graphics of missiles streaking across screens, retired asthmatic generals puffing on about national honour, and the inevitable hashtag campaigns.

Pakistan managed to shoot down three Indian aircraft in the attack. Including France’s ‘Rafaele.’ Which is supposed to deliver nuclear warheads—not a good look for France.

Never mind that the same government can’t keep the lights on in Mumbai’s slums.

Never mind that more Indians die from diarrhoea than terrorism.

The show must go on and so it does.

the nationalist’s bargain: your toilet, their blood.

Here’s the real mathematics behind modern fascism: when you can’t deliver development, deliver dopamine hits of nationalism instead. Modi knows this equation by heart. His whole life as a militant and nationalist has been leading up to this.

Consider the numbers: India spends $72 billion annually on defence while 300 million citizens lack access to toilets. It boasts the world’s fourth-largest military budget while ranking 107th in hunger indices. It can coordinate precision airstrikes but can’t stop farmers from literally drinking pesticide to escape the crushing weight of unpayable debt.

At this point we can see it isn’t incompetence but policy. An uneducated population seething about empty stomachs is dangerous whereas an uneducated population cheering for war is easy to manage.

India’s war is actually at home.

While our TV screens show explosions in Pakistan, the less-known war continued unabated in India. If you’re not aware, let me tell you what life is like in Modi’s India:

Muslim neighbourhoods are bulldozed for ‘illegal construction’

Opposition leaders jailed on transparently political charges

Universities purged of critical voices

Journalists arrested for ‘sedition’ over social media posts

Sound familiar? It should.

This is the essence of Modi’s project: create external enemies to justify internal repression. This same week, as these bombings are ongoing, his government quietly extended the controversial UAPA anti-terror law – a tool used far more often against student protesters and journalists than actual people causing terror.

Kamran Yussef has been arrested and harassed by Indian authorities for ‘Carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities’ in Kashmir.’ Also for ‘not reporting on the good things the government is doing.’ (No joke.) He is one of many many people who are being shut down or silenced by the Indian government.

The biggest tragedy in all of this is that this gambit works – for now at least.

Modi’s approval ratings will spike as they do for most leaders during times of war. The talking heads will cheer it on. The uncomfortable questions about failing infrastructure and unbridled capitalism will be drowned out by patriotic noise.

But the underlying rot is still there. Let me be explicitly clear; India is a shit country.

It’s a massive economy with so much potential but it only serves only the privileged. Institutions hollowed out by sycophancy. A democracy gasping its last breaths. This is why there are millions and millions of people living in filth and squalor. Why the caste system lives on and why Modi wants to go to war. Distractions.

When the fireworks fade, Indians will still be hungry and have no access to a shitter. The only question is whether they’ll still be distracted enough not to care.

What do you think, folks? Has Modi’s desperation finally come to a head? Or is this just another successful chapter in the authoritarian playbook? Drop your thoughts below.

(And if you liked the read, don’t forget to ❤️ and restack.)

the spectacle is only possible because of its committed readers. I tackle the geopolitical and world stories mainstream news channels ignore, distort or simply lie about. Help keep it going and supporting independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the magazine.

Or, buy me a sandwich for 3 euro below! If everyone reading this made a small contribution, I could dedicate myself to this work full time, bringing you even more unfiltered, independent journalism.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the spectacle: