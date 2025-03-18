scenes from one of the airstrikes last night which took place after Iftar celebrations as folks were gathered.

Good day, spectators,

And to be quite honest with you, I was dreading the moment I’d have to write this article but I always knew it would come eventually.

Last night, just after Iftar celebrations, Israel decided to continue its genocide in Palestine by carpet-bombing the Gaza Strip. Before I went to sleep, I saw the first reports, and within hours, the gut-wrenching videos began to surface: injured and killed children, grieving families, and the all-too-familiar scenes of devastation.

Graphic:

Watch: A scene we have witnessed so often this war. One man finds his daughter dead after the airstrikes last night.

Initial reports suggested 200 people were killed, but as the night wore on, the number climbed closer to 400. This isn’t surprising—during the ceasefire, people had begun to gather in larger groups, something they hadn’t dared to do for over a year and a half. It’s now Ramadan too, so families and friends were gathered to celebrate Iftar.

For most spectacle readers, this isn’t shocking. We know Israel’s plan: a Zionist state with as few Palestinians as possible. We know they’re pursuing ‘Greater Israel’ with dreams of borders stretching from Cairo to Damascus.

But today, I don’t just want to report the news—I want to talk about how it’s being reported.

manufacturing consent for the genocide.

When I first heard about Israel breaking the ceasefire, I wanted to see how mainstream news outlets were delivering the news and, as expected, it was a horrifying reminder of their complicity in this genocide.

Brick by brick, they’ve built a narrative that justifies the unjustifiable.

Look at how The Associated Press frames this story: ‘Against Hamas,’ they say, yet over 200 civilians are dead. ‘After talks stall,’ they add, as if a stalled negotiation justifies breaking a ceasefire. In 2025, when unabashed Western imperialism is back in vogue, I suppose this is fine. Israel knows it has the backing of the most unhinged and violent US presidents imaginable.

No different for Reuters.

And then there’s Axios, calling this genocide a ‘war’ despite the fact that 90% of the victims are civilians.

Let’s be abundantly clear: Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire. They never stopped their operations—they just shifted focus, ramping up attacks in other parts of Palestine and seizing territory in Lebanon and Syria.

If any of these so-called ‘news’ outlets were worth the electricity it takes to run their servers, their headlines would read:

‘Israel continues its genocide and campaign of ethnic cleansing in Palestine with massive airstrike killing 200 after repeated ceasefire violations.’

But they’re not honest. And the more I see this, the more suspicious I become.

What’s stopping the journalists at these legacy institutions from reporting the truth? They act as if it’s 1960, as if we don’t have the same access to information they do. We have mobile phones, social media, and independent journalists on the ground sharing raw, unfiltered footage. We know what’s happening. So why do they think they can deliberately feed us this bullshit? It’s infuriating.

In my opinion, the old-school media’s role in this genocide is more than just a failure, it’s a complete betrayal of us and the victims and most importantly, the truth. By sanitising Israel’s actions in this way, they’ve become 100% complicit in the violence.

They’ve normalised the unimaginable, turning ethnic cleansing into a ‘conflict’ and war crimes into ‘retaliation.’

But we the spectators who see all, do not have to accept their narrative.

We have the tools to seek out the truth, to amplify the voices of those on the ground, and to hold power to account. And we are using them.

I am doing my part with you guys, building our community of truth seekers and those who demand better together, brick by brick.

And on that note, I will let you go for today. Do let me know what you think in the comments and I will respond to as much as I can,

