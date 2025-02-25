Good day, spectators,

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article warning that the West Bank was turning into Gaza while the world was distracted by the so-called ceasefire. Since then, the killing has slowed—but only in Gaza. In the West Bank, things have gone from bad to worse.

Israel has now launched a full-scale invasion of the West Bank, complete with tanks and heavy weaponry. This isn’t a raid or a temporary operation. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared that Israeli troops will remain in parts of the territory for at least a year, and tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are being barred from returning to their homes.

If you can’t see what’s happening here, it’s time to read up on the concept of Greater Israel—Israel’s version of Lebensraum. Many of the people in power in Israel believe the country’s borders should stretch from Cairo to Beirut and all the way to Damascus. This isn’t a conspiracy theory or an unfounded accusation. It’s well-documented in the statements of high-ranking politicians, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and even on the patches of enthusiastic Israeli Genocide Forces (IGF) soldiers:

they’re not leaving.

Israel is well on its way to achieving its goal of Greater Israel, and nobody is stopping them. As the spectacle readers probably well know, Israel is already occupying parts of Lebanon and Syria. They recently reneged on an agreement to leave southern Lebanon and capitalised on the chaos in Syria to seize even more territory. When pressed, their response was simple: “Yeah, nah, we’re not leaving here either.”

But today, we’re talking about the West Bank.

An extremely common sight in the occupied West Bank. IGF bulldozers destroy vital infrastructure for a laugh.

This invasion didn’t happen overnight. It started weeks ago, with Israeli forces bombing critical infrastructure and entire residential blocks under the guise of ‘ensuring security against terrorists.’ Never mind that Israel itself has admitted Hamas doesn’t operate in the West Bank.

That being said, Israel considers booksellers to be terrorists so when you have that as a baseline, it's going to give you justification to just ethnically cleanse everyone.

The targets are often areas around massive refugee camps, which have become synonymous with the region. The IGF treats Palestinians in these areas like shit on their shoe—barging into shops, running over market stalls, shooting who and where they want, and stealing. Why? Because they can. Because there’s no one in the world who will stop them.

War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu meets with IGF in a Palestinian home turned base in the occupied West Bank this week.

the bigger picture.

This whole topic would be sickening enough if we were just talking about the eradication of Palestine and ethnic cleansing we’re seeing but it’s not. It’s about the realisation of Greater Israel—a project built on displacement, annexation, and brute force of hundreds of thousands of Arabic people in the region. It’s about a world that looks the other way while a nuclear-armed state bulldozes its way across the Middle East taking whatever it wants in the name of security and some absurd religious prophecy—this is Nazism. Plain and simple.

But let’s be clear: this isn’t just Israel’s doing. The international community’s silence—and in some cases, complicity—has enabled this nightmare. The United States and its allies continue to provide military aid, while European leaders offer little more than empty rhetoric. Meanwhile, the UN watches helplessly from the sidelines, issuing statements that are ignored before the ink can dry.

The question isn’t whether Israel will succeed in its ambitions. The question is whether the world will ever muster the courage to say, ‘Enough.’

Until then, the West Bank will continue to bleed out, Gaza will remain a prison, and the dream of a free Palestine will grow dimmer.

I was going to leave you on this particularly depressing but realistic note but I decided I can do better. So, instead, I'm going to share a reminder of the resilience of the Palestinian people. If there is any people on the planet that can make it through this hell on earth—it’s them:

Students at Al-Quds Open University in Gaza attended their first lecture after 15 months of genocide. This offers a glimmer of hope toward restoring normal life.

Anyway, I’ll leave you to get on with your week. Let me know what you think in the comments. Is there any way of stopping Israel?

