Hello, spectators,

In a move that is as horrific as it is unsurprising, the IGF (Israeli Genocide Forces) has admitted to the BBC that the army levelled a five-storey residential building in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, after supposedly spotting a single individual on the roof with binoculars. The official says the strike was “not planned” (assumedly the rocket fired itself) and that they were unaware the building was housing hundreds displaced civilians. Over 90 Palestinians, including 25 children, are reported dead or missing beneath the rubble.

Video footage from the scene shows a horrific reality: bodies wrapped in blankets, survivors sifting through the wreckage for family members, and a destroyed home that was supposed to be a place of refuge.

Umm Malik Abu Nasr, a survivor, described her family’s experience. “At 4:00 a.m., the multi-storey house of the Abu Nasr family collapsed on top of us. They bombed the house, which was sheltering about 300 displaced people. My husband and other family members remain under the rubble.”

Ever the good friend, the U.S., called it a “horrifying incident” and demanded, as always, that Israel investigates itself properly, so there’s little hope for any accountability. UN envoy Tor Wennesland condemned the relentless civilian casualties as part of a recurring series of deadly incidents raising serious humanitarian law concerns. But, as usual, statements and condemnations fall silent amidst the deadly, brutal reality on the ground.

Another one for the Record of Shame I suppose:

Meanwhile, Gaza remains is just hanging on, with essential services crumbling under relentless attacks. Since the offensive began, over 43,000 people have died as entire neighbourhoods turn to rubble, and innocent lives become dust.

Thanks for reading as always,

(Please like this post by clicking the small ❤️ below.)

the spectacle is a 100% free-to-read publication that tackles the stories mainstream media ignores. Producing it has become my full-time job, and I rely on the support of readers to keep it going. If you’d like to contribute, you can "buy me a shawarma sandwich" for just $3. If even a fraction of my readers did this every post, it would guarantee that the spectacle can keep running. As a young writer living in complicated times, your support makes more of a difference than you can ever know.

Buy Declan a shawarma