Hello spectators, this is a document I've been working on a long time but it's not an easy one. I don't mean to say that Israel is not providing the world with more than enough war crimes to write about but because it's mentally taxing for me to go through so much distressing content. Nonetheless, as an Irishman, I feel a particularly strong calling to help the Palestinian and more recently, Lebanese people in any way I can. We know subjugation, we know the evils of unbridled colonialism and we know the struggle against all odds for liberty and justice. For that reason, I decided to start making a long record of as many barbaric crimes from the rogue state as I see. This list is not exhaustive, how could it ever be? I am just one person. The purpose is to share it with troglodytes online who wilfully choose to ignore or even participate in Israel's bloody genocide and maybe refer to it when the time comes that people like Netanyahu and his supporters are on trial for war crimes.

Ireland has always and will always stand with the oppressed.

(Warning: this article has real scenes of Palestinians and Lebanese people suffering because of inaction from people like us and allowing Israel to continue in its murder. Maybe you’re too sensitive for that but I advise opening your eyes and reading and doing something about it instead of burying your head in the sand. We can end this.)

(this record is in reverse chronological order to show the most recent crimes first.)

today 🔴

Israel shoots pregnant woman while she was on her way to find a safe medical centre to give birth in Jabalia

October the 16h, 2024

Israel fires, once again, on a United Nations Peacekeepers’ base in Southern Lebanon. UNIFIL statement below:

October the 14th, 2024

Israel bombs al-Aqsa hospital for the umpteenth time this year hitting the compound and surrounding refugee camp. The strikes caused raging fires which burned civilians alive in their beds. Don’t look away.

Read more about this one here:

October 10th, 2024

United Nations Peacekeeping Base at Naqoura headquarters fired upon by Israel twice in 24 hours.

Two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower. One injured peacekeeper was taken to a hospital in Tyre, while the second is being treated in Naqoura.

(Source: BBC)

on the same day…

‘ “A UN inquiry accuses Israel of carrying out a concerted policy to destroy Gaza's healthcare system in actions that amount to war crimes and "extermination".’

(Source: Sky News)

8th of October, 2024

Israel bombs the Hadi family’s home in Al-Bureij, Gaza, killing 19 civilians in the attack.

7th of October, 2024

Israel blows up a mosque in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun as Israel intensifies its attacks in the area.

Hajj Ziad Abu Hulyel, an elderly Palestinian man who was known for his charismatic and nonviolent resistance, was killed last night in a brutal assault by Israeli occupation soldiers who raided his home in the town of Dura, west of Hebron.

4th of October, 2024

Israel blocks evacuation passages out of Lebanon and prevents Lebanese refugees from fleeing.

(Source: Reuters)

3rd of October, 2024

At least 28 on-duty medics killed by the IDF in Lebanon.

"We are definitely coming under specific attack," Sayyed Abdullah, head of Civil Defence in the south, told a group of media.

(Source: Sky News)

2nd of October, 2024

Israeli strikes on homes, tents, school kill dozens in Gaza

The moments it happened:

23rd of September to the 1st of October, 2024

🇮🇱 ⚔️ 🇱🇧 Israel begins its violent invasion of Lebanon. Firstly by indiscriminately bombing up and down the country under the guise of targeting Hezbollah ‘terrorists’. Thousands of people are killed in a few short days and hundreds of thousands forced to flee and seek refuge in safer countries. This is followed by an attempted ground invasion.

Lebanese mother filming her children in their home, captures the moment Israeli bombs fall nearby:

22nd of September, 2024

Israeli forces execute an injured Palestinian.

18th of September, 2024

Israeli Occupation Forces push an injured but still alive (assumed) combatant off a roof.

17th of September, 2024

An unprecedented terror attack on radio devices in Lebanon leaves thousands of people injured (Apparently an attempt to hack the pagers that Hezbollah was using and made them explode.)

11th of September, 2024

Unbelievably but increasingly believably, Israel bombs a school AGAIN. Killing 18 Palestinians including six United Nations staff. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres demands an immediate ceasefire. It's worth mentioning that the school has been bombed multiple times and is no stranger to habitual massacres.

(Source: BBC)

10th of September, 2024

Israeli Minister of Finance, Smotrich, doubles down on his earlier comments saying he will do everything to prevent Palestinian statehood.

9th of September, 2024

Five Palestinians including babies are killed in Jabaliya in an airstrike by Israel targeting Al-Hanawi family's home.

Their names:

Jaber Al-Hanawi

Rimas Al-Hanawi

Amani Nabhan

Rital Al-Hanawi

Fatima Al-Hanawi

9th of September, 2024

Medic Hamdan Annaba dies in Israeli prison where he has been held since the 2nd of December, 2023. He was a paramedic at Nasser Hospital, southern Gaza Strip.

8th of September, 2024

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reveals obtained footage documenting the violations and assaults suffered by Palestinian detainees in Megiddo ‘prison’ at the hands of the Israeli forces.

Source: Haaretz

7th of September, 2024

Meir Mazuz, a top Israeli rabbi blesses soldiers who gang-raped a Palestinian imprisoned in Israel:

"You beat the enemy, so what? It's all good… Don't we have the right to do it?… In any other country, they'd get medals… Don't fear the goyim."

(See entry on 25th of July, 2024 for context.)

6th of September, 2024

The IDF opens fire on a group of protestors in the West Bank killing activist Aysenur Ezgi, an American from Seattle.

(Source: BBC)

3rd of September, 2024

Photojournalists Ayman Nubani and Mohammad Mansour, who were reporting on the attacks in the West Bank, are directly targeted and hit by Israeli soldiers.

|

The IDF bombs a Gaza Municipality water distribution vehicle this morning while it was serving water to those sheltering at Bashir Al-Rayes School. The attack occurred as displaced civilians were collecting water from the vehicle causing many casualties.

Warning graphic.

30th of August, 2024

The Israeli army bombs the homes of the Jarada and Abdo families in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in the western part of Gaza City, eight civilians dead, including children. The names of those confirmed killed where possible:

Mohammed Hossam Abdo Hossam Abdo Khalil Abdo Jana Shaker Abdo Haneen Jarada The wife of Shaker Abdo Two daughters of Shaker Abdo

(Source: Al Jazeera)

29th of August, 2024

A Palestinian girl is killed in an Israeli airstrike, the father brings her lifeless body to the hospital.

|

29th of August, 2024

The World Food Program (WFP) is forced to suspend operations dispensing food and aid in Palestine due to an attack on one of its vehicles from the IDF.

(Source: U.N.)

28th of August, 2024

President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, encourages creating more illegal Israeli settlements by displacing native Palestinians. This goes against long-standing international law.

26th of August, 2024

Footage emerges of journalists (mentioned earlier here on the 29th of August) being indiscriminately shot by Israeli armoured vehicles. As mentioned, this resulted in one death and one severe injury.

26th of August, 2024

Israel attacks an ambulance carrying an injured mother and her baby

(Source: Civilian reporter on the ground in Gaza.)

25th of August, 2024

Israel destroys the Grand Mosque of Gaza, built 1,300 years ago.

20th of August, 2024

The IDF decapitates a toddler. The distraught father of the boy lifts his mangled remains for all the world to see. Extremely graphic.

19th of August, 2024

Palestinian-Australian Journalist Salma Al Qadoumi is targeted for assassination by Israel receiving grave wounds. Her colleague was sadly killed by the IDF.

(Source: Reporters Without Borders.)

18th of August, 2023

The IDF shoots a Palestinian work horse, evidently used for transport. The reason is unknown, but they will say it was probably Hamas.

(Source: On the ground civilian)

13th of August, 2024

Israel kills this mans’ new-born twins and their mother in an airstrike whilst he is out getting their birth certificates. His wife was a doctor.

(Source: the BBC)

10th of August, 2024

Israel bombs another school, allegedly killing one hundred. Graphic.

5th of August

Israeli Minister for Finance makes a statement:

“It may be justified to starve 2 million Gazans, but the world won’t let us”

Israel’s Minister for Finance, Smotrich.

(Source: Israeli media - Haaretz)

1st of August, 2024

“Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks face waterboarding, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment.”

(Source: AP News.)

25th of July, 2024

IDF guards gang rape a shackled Palestinian prisoner while trying to block the whole thing with shields.

(Source: N12 Israeli news channel.)

Note: After this, Israeli lawmakers debated in the Knesset if this was acceptable due to the fact they were suspected, but not prosecuted, of being Hamas members. Source.

10th of July, 2024

The IDF bizarrely chooses to bomb Awda school in Abasan in Khan Yunis while children played football in the yard.

(Source: al Jazeera)

20th of June, 2024

The Israeli army uses an injured Palestinian civilian as a human shield tied to the front of a scolding-hot military jeep in Jabriyat (Jenin, WB) this morning.

20th of May, 2024

An IDF soldier posts an image of himself posing in front of the Al Aqsa University library, which he seems to have set on fire. Israel has targeted all universities in the Gaza Strip, with many being completely destroyed.

15th of April, 2024

IDF ends al-Shifa hospital siege, leaving the medical facility in ruins:

al-Shifa hospital shortly after the IDF ended its siege

(Source: BBC)

1st of April, 2024

Footage shows Israeli soldiers murdering civilians attempting to return to their homes in the north of Gaza via the beach. They then seem to attempt to shift the remains with a plough and bury their bodies afterwards. Assumedly to cover up the killings.

24th of March, 2024

Jewish Palestinian man, David ben Avraham is shot in cold blood by the IDF.

20th of March, 2024

Israel records itself precision striking a group of unarmed civilians moving between ‘safe zones’.

(Source: al Jazeera.)

15th of March 2024

IDF ‘soldier’ beats and harasses a Palestinian kid just trying to shop with his mum

27th of February, 2024

Violent and armed Israeli colonists set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles in West Bank because they refuse to be displaced:

extremist Zionist settlers are known to be particularly callous in their push to encroach on Palestinian territory in the West Bank.

11th of February, 2024

Israeli soldiers kill an older, unarmed Palestinian man after storming his home in the west of Gaza.

(Source: this footage was obtained from a dead IDF officer's GoPro via Al Jazeera)

30th of January 2024

The IDF dresses up as doctors and raids a hospital in Jenin, killing three people it claims were Hamas commanders.

(Source: Reuters)

15th of January, 2024

IDF shoots a Palestinian woman evacuating after being told to go to a ‘safe area’ with her child, she was holding a white flag:

(Source: Middle East Eye)

January the 8th, 2024

A terrifying scene of an Israeli Jeep running over a young man after shooting him along with two other young men in Tulkarm in the West Bank.

November the 15th, 2023

The Israeli military raids al-Shifa hospital, killing at least 30 people. All journalists inside the hospital were arrested.

(Read more: MintPress News)

historical atrocities

September 30th, 2000

On this day 24 years ago, the world watched, helplessly, as Jamal al-Durrah tried to protect his 12-year-old son Muhammad from Israeli bullets that rained down on them in Gaza for forty minutes. Despite pleas, Israeli soldiers intentionally shot Muhammad in the stomach, whose final moments of fear and horror were caught on camera and streamed by France TV.

They injured his father who went on through life until this year and Israel’s most recent ethnic cleansing attempt where he was killed by Israeli bombing. Rest in peace, Jamal.

1950s

Zionist soldiers describes the horrific things he and others did in order to displace Palestinians and found Israel while laughing and joking.