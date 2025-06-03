the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
2d

UK needs an Ibrahim Traore from Burkina Faso, an honest, aggressive Marxist who knows exactly what to do to rid itself of the shackles and work for the people, thanks for the read again Deaglan

you're spoiling us with all the brutal rundown 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
Duncan Saunders's avatar
Duncan Saunders
2d

"Britain needs trains, not tanks. It needs doctors, not destroyers. And increasingly, it needs selfless politicians who remember that serving the people is their job, and they only have it by the grace of the people.

The coming revolt against this militaristic madness is, in my assessment, inevitable." Aye and aye! And this goes for the rest of the western imperialistic world as well. Well said!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture