So like many people this morning I saw the news of the Maccabi incident in Amsterdam last night where the Israeli fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club ‘clashed with pro Palestinian demonstrators’ from Amsterdam.

Like most people in the world, I instinctively knew that this was provoked by the Israeli fans. It did not take long to find confirmation of my assumption in the form of videos showing the Maccabi contingency marching underground, chanting phrases like, ‘Let the IDF win to fuck the Arabs’, ‘there are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left.’ and other vitriolic slogans.

(Translated by a Hebrew speaker as I do not speak Hebrew.)

‘No children in Gaza!’ shouts another, in English.

Now, I am quite a placid person and, despite my crippling anxiety, I do manage to keep a level head yet, I can’t be alone in thinking ‘fuck around and find out’ right? It’s simply not surprising to see that fans from a country currently enacting a genocide, who march into the streets of progressive Europe declaring their hate, were met with resistance. What surprised me even less was the footage of Maccabi fans vandalising local property, disrespecting a minute’s silence held for the hundreds of victims of the recent floods in Valencia, and demonstrating an utter lack of respect for anything. The residents of Amsterdam have every right to defend themselves against this violent mob.

The fans are, of course, calling this incident a case of ‘anti-Semitism’, conveniently ignoring the mountains of evidence showing what truly happened—so be wary of mainstream news. You don't get to come to a city, rip down Palestinian flags from balconies, attack taxi drivers, and threaten a car with a chain and expect to get away with it.

Yet, after a predictable response from local Arab communities defending their neighbourhoods, the narrative flipped. Now, the same people chanting 'death to Arabs' are the victims? The irony is as thick as it is absurd.

football is a stage

Football, at its core, reflects the realities of the world it is played in. It’s a stage. And on that stage, political lines are drawn boldly. When Israeli fans march into a city chanting death to Arabs and face the consequences, it’s a mirror of the world we’re living in. The world, from east to west, is rejecting this extremist, Zionist experiment. We will not normalise Israeli rhetoric and violence.

So, spectators, when we witness the aftermath of such incidents being rebranded as ‘victimhood’ by those who instigated the aggression, we must remain sceptical and reject it. Football has always been political. It’s where battles are fought without governments, where messages are broadcast loud and clear. Last night’s events were another chapter in football’s long history of mirroring society’s tensions.

And if there’s one thing to take away, it’s this: when you march with chains, chanting violence, and seek to bully locals, don’t be surprised when there is resistance, both on the pitch and off it.

