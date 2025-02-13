Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In a world where absurdity seems to be outpacing reality, yesterday’s announcement from Donald Trump felt like a surreal twist in the ongoing tragedy of the Ukraine war. The two leaders, both far-right strongmen, revealed plans to push forward with negotiations to end the conflict. Trump even announced he’ll be visiting Moscow soon to ‘iron it all out.’

Meanwhile, the usual suspects in Europe—led by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy, a man whose warmongering credentials are as impressive as his lack of self-awareness—have come out swinging. Alongside Germany, France, Poland, Spain, and Italy, Lammy declared that the West will continue sending support to Ukraine, effectively vowing to fight Russia ‘until the last Ukrainian.’ They’ve even branded this ghastly commitment with a snappy marketing slogan: the Weimar Plus Statement. Because, of course, nothing says ‘serious diplomacy’ like a good old fashioned rebrand.

Let’s make something explicitly clear, for those who might just be joining us: this was never about defending Ukraine’s sovereignty or standing up to Russian aggression. It was about weakening Russia without spilling a single drop of Western blood. For Europe and the US, this war has been an amazing chance for a proxy conflict—a chance to grind down a geopolitical rival while outsourcing the unpleasant part, you know, the dying, to someone else.

But the maths is not really adding up anymore. Ukraine is running out of soldiers. A third of its population is gone—dead, displaced or under Russian control. Men are being snatched off the streets and dragged to conscription centres, all this while the US quietly suggests that Ukraine start drafting teenagers. Videos of these forced mobilisations flood social media daily, a grim reminder of the human cost of this war. I wrote extensively about it, but it was my least viewed and shared article, because people don't want to hear it:

And for what? A victory that can’t happen.

The West’s strategy is not just immoral; it’s delusional. Ukraine cannot win this war, and every day it drags on only deepens the country’s devastation. Yet Europe’s leaders, safe and cosy in their ivory towers, seem content to let Ukrainians die in trenches by drone strike in their thousands rather than admit the obvious: without any kind of direct intervention from a foreign nation, this war is not going to be won by Ukraine.

I wrote about that too:

Trump, the ‘peacemaker’?

The irony here is almost too rich to bear. Donald Trump, a man whose entire political career has been built on bluster and division, is now positioning himself as the sensible voice of reason. By pushing for peace talks, he’s exposing the hypocrisy of NATO enthusiasts and war hawks who’ve spent years portraying him as a reckless warmonger.

Of course, Trump’s motivations are far from altruistic, he’s not a good guy. It’s just that he and Putin are ideologically aligned—two far-right strongmen who see the world in similar terms. Their shared disdain for leftism and progress, and their mutual admiration for authoritarianism make them natural allies. This isn’t about peace; it’s about power. Two imperialists tossing each other off.

But here’s the most bitter pill for many of us to swallow: Trump’s push for negotiations might actually work. The hot phase of this war will probably be over by Easter, with Ukraine making concessions in the east—regions where many residents already identify as culturally Russian and don’t have any real motivation to resist Russian control.

what comes next?

Once the fighting stops, the real imperialist looting begins. The United States, ever the opportunist, will move in to exploit Ukraine’s resources, stripping the country bare under the guise of ‘reconstruction.’ Meanwhile, Ukraine will be left with a gargantuan mountain of debt and a shattered population, forced to pay for a war it never wanted and couldn’t win.

This is the grim reality of Western imperialism: a cycle of destruction and exploitation, dressed up in the language of freedom and democracy. The spectacle is as predictable as it is horrifying at this point and it needs to change.

EDIT: I am throwing in a last-minute edit here because I just got the news that Donald Trump is going to be pushing Zelensky to hold an election as soon as possible at a time when Zelensky is polling very low. Keep your eyes open for that because it should be quite interesting.

And on that thought, I will let you go. Do let me know what you think about this massive development in the comments,

