the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
4d

British hypocrisy at its best!

Lowkey is great on this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5qr4EFeFKw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
4d

Spot on as per usual deaglan.This is the dying British Empire doing dying British Empire things

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture