Interesting news coming out of Odessa today. Ukrainian ‘activist’ and vlogger, Demyan Ganul, was shot dead in broad daylight in the middle of the town.

At first glance, this seems like a straightforward story: a well-known activist, blogger was killed, and authorities are scrambling to find the culprit. But scratch the surface, and a far more interesting narrative emerges.

who was he?

Ganul, 31, was a prominent figure in Ukraine’s nationalist movement. He participated in the 2014 clashes against Ukrainians with Russian sympathies in Odessa. He was quite well known for his role in charity fundraisers for the military and controversial campaigns to dismantle Soviet WW2 monuments.

If you would read the Kyiv Independent’s report on this then you might get the image that he was a benevolent guy but he wasn’t at all. Ganul was a bully. He was notorious for forcibly conscripting men into the Ukrainian military, often beating them up and dragging them to recruitment centres. His methods were brutal, his ideology extreme, and his legacy deeply divisive.

Ganul poses with a man he beat up and later dragged to a conscription centre.

Watch: Ganul kidnaps a man a drags him to be conscripted.

Quite simply, Ganul was not a hero but a nationalist enforcer—a man who used violence to impose his vision of Ukraine. And now, his violent life has ended in a violent death.

Watch: (Graphic) Ganul is given an assasin’s killshot after being gunned down in the streets of Odessa.

The Odessa Massacre and the European Court Ruling

Ganul’s death comes just one day after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued a landmark ruling on the Odessa massacre of the 2nd of May, 2014. In the case of Vyacheslavova and Others v. Ukraine, the court found that Ukrainian authorities had failed to prevent the violence, stop it once it began, or conduct an effective investigation.

The ruling is a damning indictment of Ukraine’s handling of the massacre, in which 48 people—mostly Ukrainians who leaned towards Russia—were killed in a fire at the Trade Unions House.

The most curious thing is though is that Ganul was there, outside of the building, likely throwing in bricks and Molotov cocktails into the building alongside other nationalists, neo Nazis and football ultras. So it’s a little bit strange, right?

the Odessa Massacre.

Was this a coincidence? Or... is somebody trying to tie up some loose ends?

violent end for a violent man.

Ganul’s death has certainly sparked debate about the motives behind his killing. Some suggest it could be retaliation from someone he forcibly conscripted or a victim of his nationalist bullying. Others see it as a political act, tied to the ECHR ruling and his role in the Odessa massacre.

I’m not so sure. As I mentioned above, I think this may indeed be some entity trying to tie up loose ends. Someone who doesn't want more information about that day in Odessa coming to light—but I've always been quite cynical.

Ganul’s body lies in the street.

In any case, let’s be clear: Ganul was no martyr. He was the personification of the darker side of Ukrainian nationalism—a side that Western media often ignores or whitewashes.

To top it all off, despite the fact he was highly enthusiastic about forced conscription and he personally dragged unwilling men to be conscripted, he never signed up once himself and has never been to war.

he liked to play dress up and play with guns.

This story is a reminder that the truth is usually more complicated—and more uncomfortable—than the headlines suggest. Ganul’s death, the ECHR ruling, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are all pieces of a larger puzzle—one that legacy media often fails to fully explore.

As always, it’s the people of Ukraine who bear the brunt of this violence and division. And as long as Western media continues to whitewash the realities of this conflict, the truth will remain buried.

And on that note, I will let you go. Do let me know what you think in the comments,

