And this is going to be a short one today as, what more can I say when the title alone should send chills down your spine?

Yet, here we are in 2025: Emperor Trump, on a roll, has been caught whispering sweet nothings to El Salvadorian strongman Nayib Bukele—specifically, his dream of exporting American prisoners to CECOT, a dystopian mega-prison where human rights go to die.

Watch: Trump tells Bukele his plan and asks him to build ‘five more’ CECOTs.

deported men being brought to CECOT.

For those who missed last year’s documentary (or Bukele’s TikTok glorification of it), CECOT is the stuff of Orwell’s nightmares:

You’ll see 100 men crammed into cells with one toilet. The men usually having centuries-long sentences for even minor gang ties and you’d better believe it’s total isolation from sunlight, lawyers, or family…forever.

a cell in CECOT.

But this isn’t about Bukele or El Salvador really. It’s about what Trump is clearly saying to us:

Watch: Trump doubles down on saying he plans to send US citizens to El Salvadorian gulags.

Not just migrants. Not just ‘gang members’ but US citizens. He’s proposing outsourcing due process to a regime that has been breaking human rights records like it’s a competition.

Be under no illusion. This is the endgame of imperial decay: when even punishment becomes outsourced, when the world’s so-called greatest democracy auctions its people to the highest bidder.

And the truly sickening part? He’ll sell it as ‘innovation.’

Welcome to the future. The camps are open.

