Good day, spectators,

Welcome to a new weekly installment of the spectacle—a Sunday roundup of stories I didn’t have time to cover in depth during the week. There’s so much happening in the world, and while I can’t write full articles on everything, this section is my way of keeping you informed about the important, underreported, or downright bizarre events that deserve your attention.

These updates aren’t in any particular order, but they all matter. Let’s dive in.

anti-government protests in Belgrade, Serbia.

This week, Serbia saw its largest anti-government protests in recent history, with over a million people taking to the streets of Belgrade to demand an end to corruption. While it’s easy to dismiss this as another colour revolution, the reality is simpler: Serbia’s government is deeply corrupt, and its people are fed up.

The response? A brutal crackdown. Authorities deployed LRAD sonic weapons against peaceful protesters, forcing them to disperse. Imagine the sound of a jet engine inside your brain, that’s what this weapon does. Look:

This is a stark reminder: if you’re planning to demonstrate and organise, bring protection—including ear protection. Authoritarian regimes won’t hesitate to cause permanent harm to stifle dissent.

United States bombs Yemen…again.

In a move that’s become tragically routine, the US bombed Yemen yet again—this time at the behest of Israel, which is upset over Yemen’s blockade of the Red Sea in protest of the genocide in Palestine.

The strikes targeted civilian areas, and videos from local hospitals show the devastating impact: children and ordinary civilians brutalised by yet another act of Western imperialism.

Graphic:

This is the fourth consecutive US president to bomb Yemen. It’s not just Trump, it was never just Trump.

the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk is put to a swift end.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kursk has come to a swift and dramatic end. Russian forces pulled off some Hollywood-worthy manoeuvres, using gas pipelines and infiltrations to rout Ukrainian troops.

This is a significant blow to Ukraine, stripping it of a valuable bargaining chip ahead of negotiations with Russia which have yet to begin.

a British man climbed halfway up Big Ben and stayed there all day with a Palestinian flag.

In a bold act of protest, a British man climbed halfway up Big Ben and stayed there all day with a Palestinian flag.

You wouldn’t have heard about this unless you read it here, because none of the major British news outlets covered it. Funny how that works.

Israel bombs Damascus.

Israel launched airstrikes on the centre of Damascus, claiming it was ‘preventing terrorism.’ Let’s be clear: Syria hasn’t threatened Israel in over a decade.

This is likely Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperate attempt to cling to power as his reign—and his immunity from prosecution—nears its end. He needs war. Not like he’ll be on trial for genocide anyway.

big Ukrainian nationalist bully is killed in the street.

Notorious Ukrainian nationalist, and proponent of forced conscription, Demyan Ganul, who is one of the implicated perpetrators of the Odessa Massacre in 2014, was shot dead on the streets of Odessa today. The last time I heard about this guy he was beating up and raping those who did not want to go to war. He would beat them and sexually abuse them and then drag them to the conscription centre.

Quite graphic:

This is noteworthy because the ECHR has just come out with a report regarding the Odessa Massacre which does not look good for Ukraine and it's quite possible they are tying up loose ends. But he's also just an arsehole so who knows.

That is it for this installment of the weekly dispatch. Our world is constantly shifting and there is far too much for me to keep up with so hopefully this helps with painting a picture of the direction that our world is going in or at the very least just gave you something interesting to read and watch,

(As always, thanks for reading, and please give this post a ❤️ and restack below.)

the spectacle is only possible because of its committed subscribers. I tackle the geopolitical stories mainstream news channels ignore, distort or simply lie about. Help keep it going and supporting independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the magazine. Or, buy me a sandwich for 3 euro below!

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

If everyone reading this made a small contribution, I could dedicate myself to this work full time, bringing you even more unfiltered, independent journalism. Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Pay once, read forever.