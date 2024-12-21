Good day, spectators,

And, I don’t usually write articles on a Saturday, but recent horrific developments in Germany have forced me to dispel some rapidly spreading misinformation—similar to the Maccabi attack in Amsterdam a few weeks ago. This will be a quick one, I promise.

Last night, just days before Christmas, as people were enjoying festive Glühwein at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, a vehicle ploughed into the crowds, killing several and injuring dozens. It quickly became clear this was no accident. Once the perpetrator’s name—Taleb Al Abdulmohsen—was revealed, right-wing media wasted no time salivating at the opportunity to demonise Muslims in Europe once again.

To be honest, when I first saw the story, I wasn’t planning to investigate. Islamic terrorist attacks in Europe, sadly, aren’t shocking anymore. But then my mum messaged me this morning and said I should write about it. After a bit of digging, I realised this story was far more bizarre than it initially seemed.

So, who was Taleb?

the man.

Taleb Al Abdulmohsen was a middle-aged man, originally from Saudi Arabia, who claimed to have fled his home country due to persecution. But Taleb wasn’t a Muslim. He was an ex-Muslim—a self-proclaimed activist against Islam and a fervent, if not, radical supporter of secularism.

He claimed to be a medical doctor working in a state hospital in Germany. His social media presence, however, paints a more unsettling picture. Taleb openly espoused right-wing views, including support for the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland), a far-right political party in Germany. He frequently voiced his disdain for Muslims and Islam, which seemed to form the core of his belief system.

Taleb’s Twitter profile tells us everything we need to know about the man.

he is a raging Zionist.

Taleb’s Twitter feed over the past year was flooded with pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian rhetoric, often bordering on the absurd. He called for Israel to take over the entire Middle East and claimed that people in occupied territories, such as in Syria, should “thank Israel” for its presence. This wasn’t just support for Israel; it was fanaticism, the kind that right-wing pundits conveniently ignore when they rush to point fingers at Muslims after incidents like these.

right-wing hypocrisy.

Predictably, right-wing pundits have immediately blamed Muslims and Islam for the Magdeburg attack. It’s just a reflex for them, they exploit tragedies and double down on their deeply entrenched racism, bigotry, and Islamophobia. But now that the perpetrator turns out to be an anti-Muslim, far-right Zionist, will they apologise for spreading fake news?

Will right-wingers, AfD supporters, secularists, and ex-Muslims now be expected to apologise for Taleb Al Abdulmohsen’s crimes? After all, if they demand collective responsibility from Muslim communities after every attack, shouldn’t the same logic apply here?

remember the victims.

This incident isn’t just about one man’s horrifying actions. It’s a proper reminder of how dangerous extremist ideologies can be, no matter what form they take. Taleb’s radical hatred made him a murderer.

As we mourn the lives lost in Magdeburg, do not allow the media and pundits to spread narratives that perpetuate division and hatred. And let’s not forget: extremism isn’t confined to any one religion or ideology. People were killed and they just wanted to go and enjoy a few drinks and celebrate what is supposed to be a nicer time of the year with their friends.

