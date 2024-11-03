Good day, spectators,

The past couple of weeks I’ve been typing away until my fingers turned to stubs trying to keep up with what’s been going on in our world. I don't send all of my posts out as emails (only the bigger ones as per usual) so it's quite likely that you have missed something.

This bi-weekly digest is the place where you can catch up on anything and everything from the spectacle.

latest:

in case you missed it:

Israel’s decision to ban the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)—Gaza’s only stable source of humanitarian support—has been condemned by leaders from almost all major powers. Will the US turn a blind eye yet again?

Israel just kills anybody that even thinks about standing in the way of its establishment of an ethno state without Palestinians. And if you don't like it, you will be killed too. Remembering Count Bernadotte today.

It’s just a bit grim really, isn’t it?

Time and time again, history has demonstrated to us that a people oppressed, a people living under the boot of foreign occupiers, will rise up. Palestine is no different.

that’s all for today.

The spectacle is about to cross 2000 subscribers and ss the magazine grows and more of you interact with it by liking and sharing the stories, we reach new people. Often these are people who needed to have their eyes opened a little bit so thank you for helping me on my mission to bring truthful reporting more and more people.

The next digest will come out on the 16th of November! You keep reading and I will keep writing.

All the best,

the spectacle is a 100% free-to-read publication. I am only able to produce it thanks to contributions from readers. If you’d like to help me tackle the stories mainstream media ignores you could "buy me a shawarma sandwich" for just $3. If even a fraction of my readers did this every post, it would guarantee that the spectacle can keep going. As a young writer living in complicated times, your support makes more of a difference than you can ever know.

Buy Declan a shawarma

(I know not everyone is in a financial position to make donations to creators they appreciate—I’ve been there. So if you can’t, just know you’re already supporting me by reading, commenting, liking, and sharing. Thank you for being here.)