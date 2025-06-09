the spectacle

Nil Admirari
Thank you. I am very proud of that, too. Half a billion in arms to keep a peaceful, industrious, democratic nation free and save while it is surrounded by theocracies, cleptocracies and dictatorships, after it was attacked by a cowardly, murderous death cult. Wish we could do more.

Nothing Tender Here
Performative guilt on camera, arms deals behind closed doors. Germany’s ‘Never Again’ rings hollow when it’s followed by €485M in weapons shipments to the very state committing genocide. Holocaust memory weaponized for modern silence.

