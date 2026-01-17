the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sal's avatar
Sal
11hEdited

Excellent piece. Even within the Iranian diaspora there is broad support for the Shia regime - including from people who strongly oppose the Shia ideology - because of their shared hatred of imperialism.

The Zionist monarchists are a marginal group, but an exceptionally loud and media-visible one. The level of propaganda and Islamophobia in the West is so intense that many socialist Iranians living here no longer see any point in making their voices heard because of the fear being labeled extremist. They know there is no free speech here.

Reply
Share
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
12h

Hi Deaglan

The Iranian people decided their own destiny when they overthrew the murderous western-backed Shah. I’m plenty old enough to recall it.

THANK YOU RUSSIA 🇷🇺 for providing Iran the technology to shut down Starlink and foil the IsraHelli terrorists!

Anyone desiring to get the real story on Iran, please listen to Professor Marandi, located in Tehran.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture