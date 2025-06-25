Kaja Kallas needs more time to think.

And firstly, let’s all give a big round of applause to the European Union for its bold, decisive leadership in the face of genocide. This week, unelected EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the bloc might take action against Israel if conditions in Gaza don't improve. For me, this is quite the staggering revelation considering that Gaza's conditions currently include mass graves, children eating grass, hospitals bombed into oblivion, and aid seekers gunned down like game.

a girl walks inside Gaza during the Gaza Genocide to get food by Jaber Jehad Badwan.

But sure, Brussels needs more time to decide if Israel's two-year spree of war crimes crosses a line. Perhaps they're waiting for Palestinians to develop telepathy so they can file complaints whilst being shelled. Or perhaps they are simply incompetent hypocrites who care nothing for the rules-based order they champion when it doesn’t benefit them.

the ‘aid’ death lottery.

Whilst the EU umms and ahhs and dithers and hesitates, Israel has industrialised mass murder under the guise of aid distribution. Enter the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)’, a US/Israeli-backed scheme that's less humanitarian and more shooting gallery for starving civilians. The murder from just the past fortnight tells you the story: on the 17th of June, 2025, Israeli troops killed 70 Palestinians in Khan Younis with tank shells and drones as crowds gathered for flour. Survivors describe bodies 'shredded to pieces.'

Three days later, 34 aid seekers were slaughtered in central and southern Gaza, bringing the GHF death toll to 409 since late May.

On the 11th of June, a 19-year-old named Hatem Shaldan bled out in tall grass after being shelled. His brother had to retrieve his body from a truck piled with corpses.

This has never been ‘collateral damage’, what we’re witnessing is a system of genocide and the GHF is simply a death trap dressed up as aid. Israel has starved 2.3 million people via siege, it now dangles crumbs for them at militarised distribution points, opens fire when civilians rush for that food and then blame the victims for 'storming' aid trucks. It's hunger games with German engineering and American funding.

Watch: People run away as the IGF (Israeli Genocide Forces) open fire on people seeking aid.

EU cowardice.

The bloc's review of Israel's human rights violations—triggered by 17 member states—concluded there are 'indications' Israel breached its obligations. Wow, real ground-breaking stuff there, EU.

Here's what action looks like in EU-speak: trade continues under the €68 billion EU-Israel association agreement, with Germany and Italy blocking even partial suspensions. Arms flow continues, with Germany still licensing weapons exports and mulling over hosting Netanyahu. Meanwhile, diplomatic theatre unfolds as France admits Israel violated the agreement but delays consequences until July…why?

Spain and Ireland, which are trying to their credit, call for sanctions but are then vetoed by Hungary, which called the review 'outrageous and indecent’. I personally think that phrase better describes the 70 corpses in Khan Younis.

The EU's excuses are as transparent as their complicity. 'We need consensus,' they cry which, let’s be honest, is code for letting Netanyahu's fanclub (Orban et al) veto justice. 'Focus on Iran,' they suggest—as if genocide has a scheduling conflict. 'Aid is the priority,' they insist—whilst Israel bombs the trucks that try to bring it in. It’s surreal and untenable.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the bloc froze assets within days. For Palestinians? Six hundred days of 'maybe next month.' The message is clear: international law is a punishment menu for the Global South, not Israel.

the West's rules are written in Palestinian blood.

You must not mistake the EU’s paralysis for bureaucracy, this stems from ideology. They know the genocide is happening.

This is what Europe's moral collapse looks like and we’re here living through it: satellite imagery shows entire towns like Khuza'a erased in May 2025, and the EU's response is ‘we'll keep an eye on it.’

The street says no, yet the state signs the contracts, the tension is growing to unprecedented levels.

So here's the EU's timeline for you, spectators: wait until Gaza is dust, issue a statement deploring the violence, then resume trade with Israel's shiny new settlements.

The question for the comments: how many more mass graves until the EU's ‘indications’ become indictments?

