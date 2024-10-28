Good day, spectators,

How many more days do I need to update Israel’s Record of Shame before we realise that posting online or hoping politicians will change is not working?

This above is a frightening, grim catalogue of the atrocities we’ve become used to witnessing every single day as the world continues to stand by. And yet, what do we do with this knowledge?

To be quite frank, the time for posting is long since over and our governments aren’t going to stop unless we make them. They’re in those seats of power because of the public’s mercy, but when they no longer act in our interest, that mercy has limits. The people they represent have demanded justice, ceasefires, peace but instead we see only: people burnt alive in hospitals, decapitated babies, mass displacement, concentration camps and more death. Beyond doing nothing, our elected officials are actively siding with these warmongers committing atrocities, prioritising foreign interests over those at home by providing them with both financial and military support to continue their genocide.

We watch leaders like Keir Starmer shed crocodile tears for lives lost in Palestine, only to later affirm that his loyalty to those causing Palestinian suffering is unwavering:

This unhinged doublespeak is making me sick, it’s manipulative and insulting to those of us who see through the façade. It’s not just offensive though; it’s enablement something pure evil. And it’s on us, the people, to call it out for what it is.

complacency is complicity

If you’re informed and aware of this genocide but remain inactive, then you are complicit, it’s that simple. We’re past the point of posting our outrage on social media. It doesn’t matter how many people retweet, like, or share these tragedies if their only action stops there. Each of us needs to understand: inaction is as much a choice as action. If you sit on the sidelines, you’re contributing to a system that supports genocide by proxy.

WATCH: “What did you do during the genocide?”

But there’s another path and it’s one that involves more than just watching this unfold. If you live in the US, the UK, France or any other of the countries that fuel and lend a helping hand to Israel’s actions, then you have the power to do something.

This is a call to all who want justice to start planning, start organising, and to prepare to put down your tools in peaceful, coordinated strike action. We need to do this through our unions.

organise, strike and demand change

Our governments may be able to ignore our singular voices and brush accountability under the bed that way, but they can not ignore collective, economic disruption. Here’s what this kind of mass mobilisation could develop how you can play a role:

stand with your union to protest complicity.

If you're not in a union, join one. If you’re already in a union, now is the time to bring this issue up directly. Unions have always been about more than just better wages and conditions—they’re about amplifying voices, and now that unified voice needs to call for justice. Reach out to union leaders, initiate discussions on organising strike action, and show the world that working people reject being complicit in war crimes. Imagine the impact of workers from every sector saying ‘no more’ to funding a regime complicit in genocide.

organise with local advocacy groups.

Find local groups actively advocating for Palestinian justice and make contact. Begin the groundwork with those who are already calling for change, bringing solidarity to a larger movement. By collaborating with grassroots organisations, we strengthen our voices and make the call for strikes a coordinated, powerful statement that resonates beyond borders.

coordinate global days of strike.

Imagine a day when millions of people across any sector you can imagine—transport, healthcare, education, tech, construction—all put down their tools and refuse to participate in a system funding violence. Each day we strike is a day of lost profit that governments and corporations can’t afford to ignore. If we organise strikes in waves across different countries or regions, the effect multiplies, sending a clear, undeniable message: the public’s patience has run out, and what we are witnessing has no place in our world. I urge union leaders from large unions to reach out to their counterparts in various different countries to make this happen.

we have the combined power of humanity

What’s happening in Palestine right now in this minute is a test of humanity’s collective conscience, a line that, if crossed, reflects on all of us. If we allow our leaders to be complicit, knowing full well what’s happening, then we, too, become complicit by doing nothing. We are sending a message to our children and grandchildren that a livestreamed genocide was perfectly acceptable in 2024.

For me, complacency isn’t an option—not anymore. We have the numbers, the power, and the tools to show our governments that the line was crossed a long time ago. We can remind them who the f*ck they answer to by hitting where it matters: the economy, their thrones of influence. One voice may feel small, but together, we are deafening… and scary.

Please, turn your outrage into organised action. Let’s coordinate, let’s disrupt, and let’s make it clear that if they won’t stop this violence, we will stop the work. Peacefully, powerfully, and relentlessly. We are the majority, and it’s time we reminded them of that,

