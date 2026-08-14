the spectacle

the spectacle

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Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
1d

Get well soon deaglan, and I hope the Irish people oust their cowardly Zionist government

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
1d

Hi Deaglan

Very glad to hear that your flare has calmed somewhat; question that you certainly don’t need to reply to if it’s too personal but: do you receive any anti-autoimmune infusions?

Back to your column. I’ve always held the good people of Ireland in highest esteem due to their support of the Palestinian (my) people. My first encounter with my Irish friend was way back in the era of chat rooms; she told me she hated American support of Israel. That led to two visits and a deep friendship.

But back to the real world Deaglan: there’s big money to be had in politics/big business and who are the big donors? (Of course you know the answer.) It makes not a hill of beans worth of difference what the populace wants, as long as the shekels keep flowing.

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