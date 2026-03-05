the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shadow and Flame's avatar
Shadow and Flame
1h

Anyone who cannot figure out that this goblin looking creature is a hardcore Epstein Island enthusiast is beyond help. Still waiting for Germans to do something about it though...but all I hear is crickets.

Reply
Share
Kater Hannovoi's avatar
Kater Hannovoi
1h

He looks like a right evil bastard

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture