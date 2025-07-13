Israeli settlers have, for the past several decades, terrorised Palestinians with impunity.

Good day, spectators,

And firstly, I'd like to apologise for not posting anything in the past couple of weeks. the spectacle turned one year old, and I decided that, after spending the past year processing, digesting, and distributing what is often grim news about our world, I needed a mental break. You see, most people see only a fraction of the horrific things I see (if they see anything at all) and I think many underestimate the traumatising effect that has on a person.

So I headed off to the mountains to recuperate:

a rare photo of me in the wild on a mountain, recuperating.

…thankfully I can tell you that I've returned with renewed vigour to accelerate the ending of the genocide in Palestine and expose the wider global spectacle for what it is…

…and today’s news is highly concerning. It comes from a part of the Palestinian genocide that doesn't get talked about nearly enough: the West Bank, which experiences the very real horror of illegal settler colonialism every single day.

So let's crack on.

Israel has seemingly now ‘officially’ outsourced genocide to vigilantes. This week, the fascist clown prince, Itamar Ben Gvir, stood in Hebron which is a city already gutted by apartheid and inaugurated his latest pet project.

That is, state-sanctioned settler death squads. Of course, in classic Israeli fashion, he’s dressing these up as 'first response' units but you can be sure these 105 armed fanatics aren't here to 'prevent terror.' They're here to manufacture it.

the ‘Settlers’ in occupied Palestine are known for being the most zealous and extreme Zionists and for some reason…they always look like inbred weirdos but excuse the tangent.

Of course, the timing is no accident. As international pressure mounts over Gaza's mass graves, Ben Gvir has simply opened a new front. Why bomb Palestinian villages when you can simply deputise the settlers who've already been doing that for free for years?

It's outsourcing at its most efficient: the state gets plausible deniability, the settlers get legal immunity, and Palestinians get bullets either way. It’s really the same thing that’s been going on but now they have a carte blanche to continue if not increase violence.

the state-sanctioned pogrom enablers.

If you read Israeli hasbara, such as The Times of Israel, you might believe these units really are 'civilian enforcement squads.' But we’ve long since learned how to decipher Zionist newspeak so we know the truth. These are settlers from Kiryat Arba and Efrat.

These are communities so extreme that even local mainstream Israeli media calls them 'violent’ and that’s saying something. They're equipped with assault rifles, tactical uniforms, and the full backing of Israeli police and government.

Their track record speaks for itself: the IDF's existing settler battalions have already been caught on film torching Palestinian homes, shooting livestock, and beating or lynching farmers.

Watch: Settlers wearing green IDF uniforms brutally attack a Palestinian resident in the village of Qawawis. 8th of June, 2025.

This isn't policing at all, at best it's psychos being handed guns and a mandate to get rid of Palestinians. Ben Gvir has taken the very most radicalised elements of Israeli society (including himself) and given them state authority to act on their genocidal impulses.

The worst part is that I am no longer surprised, I simply do not underestimate the depths to which this sick country will sink in order to achieve its vision.

Ben Gvir's endgame: the final solution.

Don't be fooled by the 'counterterrorism' branding. Ben Gvir is a man who keeps a portrait of Baruch Goldstein in his living room and he’s spelled it out himself: these units embody a 'combative, militant and offensive mindset.' Translation: their job is to expel Palestinians at gunpoint whilst the state maintains plausible deniability.

Consider the timeline. On 4 July, settlers massacred three Palestinians in Sinjil whilst IDF soldiers watched. An American man, Saif al-Din, was amongst those killed:

Saif al-Din, tragically killed by Israeli settlers whilst visiting his homeland.

On the 28th of June, masked settlers burnt 40 homes in Turmus Ayya and and the Christian town of Taybeh:

a white Jewish extremist settler dictates something to a local Palestinian man after burning his property with complete impunity.

Watch: scenes from the Christian town of Taybeh after the attack from settlers.

In May 2025 alone, the UN documented over 1,200 violent attacks. Now, those same perpetrators have just been given police badges and legal immunity. This should cause extreme bemusement and horror to any spectators with morals and a brain between their ears.

the Nazi playbook, page for page.

History doesn't just repeat in this case, it rhymes with a machine gun cadence. Let’s head back to 1933 when Hitler deputised brownshirts as 'auxiliary police.'

Nazi brownshirts.

Hop back to 2025 and we have Ben Gvir arming the settlers as 'volunteer enforcers.'

Of course, both outcomes are identical: paramilitaries escalating violence whilst the state shrugs and claims it's merely 'maintaining order.' In fact, it’s even more insidious because Israel has long since pretended these people were a problematic fringe group. Instead of doing something about their violence though, they’ve decided to harness it as part of the Greater Israel project. In other words, to establish an Israel free of Palestinians by any means necessary.

The only difference is that the brownshirts didn't have Twitter accounts to livestream their war crimes. Today's settlers post videos of burning Palestinian homes like holiday snapshots, knowing full well that their new police status makes them untouchable.

what does this mean for Palestine?

I want to be extremely clear that this is the moment institutionalisation of ethnic cleansing becomes official, on paper. For decades, Israel has maintained the fiction that settler violence is unauthorised, spontaneous, and regrettable but Ben Gvir has dropped the mask entirely. These aren't rogue elements operating outside the law in a wild west frontier, they are the law…or Israel’s warped version of it.

The implications are terrifying. Every Palestinian in what Israelis call ‘Area C’ (the West Bank) now faces the prospect of armed settlers with police authority showing up at their door. Every olive grove, every shepherd's path, every school run becomes a potential flashpoint with state-sanctioned vigilantes. It's apartheid with a badge and a legal mandate.

Israel isn't 'losing control' of settlers, it’s just weaponising them and when one of these squads massacres a village next month—and I guarantee you they will—remember that the bullets were issued by the state, the hate was incited by the ministers, and the world's response will be…another strongly worded tweet.

Ben Gvir has solved Israel's image problem with typical fascist efficiency. Why have soldiers commit war crimes when you can have 'civilians' do it instead? The bodies pile up just the same, but the headlines read 'settler violence' instead of 'military operation.' It's genocide with better PR.

Keep resisting any way you can, please,

