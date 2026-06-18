the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dx's avatar
Dx
2h

It will be interesting to see what happens when Israel continues to ignore the terms of the deal, as we know they will. Will the US dare to actually stop funding Israel? (I doubt it). Will Iran defend the terms of the deal by retaliating against Israel and ultimately freeing Palestine (though this needs to happen now!)?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Deaglan O'Mulrooney and others
Shaniqua DuBois's avatar
Shaniqua DuBois
2h

They spend billions just to give billions back, Iran wins the world even if it doesn't win the world cup

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Declan Mulrooney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture