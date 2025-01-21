Good day, spectators,

And last night, at Donald Trump’s inauguration, Elon Musk gave the world yet another reason to question how far we are gone. Standing on stage, in front of millions, Musk delivered what could only be described as a clear and heartfelt Nazi salute. There’s no room for misinterpretation—none.

This is a man with a track record: funding far-right parties in Europe, pushing fascist rhetoric through his growing platforms, and using Twitter as a megaphone for extremism. And now, he’s delivering fascist iconography on the biggest stage in American politics.

The most absurd and spectacle-worthy element wasn’t the salute itself for me, but the reaction. The mainstream media gaslit us in real-time, again, falling over themselves to dismiss Musk’s actions as ‘dance moves.’

But even more absurd was the reaction from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a supposed Jewish advocacy group in the U.S. Rather than condemning what was blatantly a Nazi salute, the ADL went out of its way to defend Musk, calling it an ‘awkward gesture’ and insisting it was a mistake.

This is the same ADL that claims to stand against hate yet remains inseparably tied to AIPAC and deeply entrenched in the pro-Trump, pro-Israel machinery. It will jump at the chance to call someone with a watermelon pin antisemitic but when faced with one of Trump’s closest allies doing a full on sieg heil salute, they choose to protect him, just as they’ve quietly overlooked his funding of far-right, Nazi-founded movements across Europe. No, the ADL is a farce. Not to be taken seriously.

If you’ve not yet seen the video, I will post it again and leave it up to your interpretation:

Concerning enough on its own, of course, but this isn’t just a technogarch gone rogue—he’s a man in Donald Trump’s ear. He is a key ally with unimaginable influence. And with Trump gearing up for what he’s been describing as the ‘largest deportation operation in American history’ (more on that tomorrow), we can only assume things are about to get darker for the people deemed undesirable in the United States Empire.

Musk’s salute isn’t an isolated event; it’s part of a creeping normalisation of fascism. Just like Germany in the 1930s, the world is being lulled into complacency while the right-wing tightens its grip. And as Trump begins to crack down on immigrants and dissenters, it’s clear we’re at a moment of truth.

I’m not American, so my ability to resist is limited to what I write. But resistance matters everywhere. This is one world, and the abyss Musk, Trump, and their ilk are dragging us into doesn’t care about borders. It’s up to all of us to stop it.

And on that thought, I will let you go. Please let me know where you think we’re headed in the comments below, I love the discussion.

