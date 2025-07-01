Boris Johnson meets British IGF soldiers a few months ago. Not sure why.

Good day, spectators,

And I realise it’s been a few days since my last post so I will get right to it. Is it normal that citizens can travel abroad to commit war crimes, then fly home to a hero's welcome? Apparently it is if ‘abroad’ means Israel.

Whilst there are Muslims in the UK who face Prevent orders for visiting family in Pakistan, and whilst the Home Office strips citizenship from brown children accused of 'extremism,' white Brits are free to join the IGF (Israeli Genocide Forces). And at this point, it should be as clear as day that this is the terror wing of a far-right, genocidal government. These are people who shoot Palestinians in Gaza one week, and then return to their Sunday roast dinners without so much as a raised eyebrow from MI5.

It’s a breathtaking moral calculus. Join ISIS? Fourteen years in prison and a lifetime on watchlists. Join the Israeli Genocide Forces? Pop on round for tea with the local MP and perhaps you will even be reserved a spot on Good Morning Britain to discuss your 'service.' It's a masterclass in institutional racism dressed up as foreign policy.

when war crimes become gap years.

The UK loves to posture about international law, but its inaction speaks volumes. There are no legal barriers to British citizens joining the IGF, unlike fighting for Russia, which carries a fourteen-year sentence. This remains true even after the International Court of Justice ruled Israel plausibly commits genocide. IGF veterans waltz through Heathrow, no questions asked, even as Palestinian refugees are detained for 'security risks.' Meanwhile, Labour and Tories alike shrug when British IGF soldiers post selfies in Gaza, but call for Jihadi Jack to be left stateless.

This young man will not be getting a hero’s welcome.

The government's position is clear: international law applies selectively.

When British citizens joined Kurdish forces fighting ISIS, they faced prosecution upon return. When they join an army that has killed over 45,000 civilians, including 17,000 children? Crickets. The message couldn't be clearer if Whitehall tattooed it on Starmer’s arse cheeks: brown lives don't matter, international law is optional, and genocide is fine if it's committed by the right people.

the ticking time bombs: importing Israel's extremists.

Let's be clear about what Britain is importing: these aren't 'neutral' combatants defending democracy. The IGF is a religious-nationalist death cult where soldiers chant 'death to Arabs' routinely, snipe toddlers for sport, and proudly document looted homes on Instagram. Now they're bringing that ideology back to Britain, and the state couldn't care less.

a favourite pastime of the IGF is to wear the clothes of women whose homes they occupy and destroy.

Many British IGF recruits are drawn from extremist settler groups that glorify ethnic cleansing and I promise you if you check their social media feeds, you’ll see Islamophobic rants, dehumanisation of Palestinians, and boasting about their time in Gaza abound. On top of that, the IGF's own data shows one in four soldiers develops PTSD.

Now imagine these traumatised, radicalised ideologues roaming British streets, their worldview shaped by months of shooting children through sniper scopes.

This isn't speculation. We've seen the pattern before: radicalised young men return from foreign conflicts carrying extremist ideology, military training, and psychological trauma. The only difference this time is the government's wilful blindness to the threat because the radicalisation happened under an Israeli flag rather than a black one.

when will Britain care?

History offers grim parallels that expose the hypocrisy. In 2014, British jihadists in Syria were swiftly criminalised under terrorism legislation. The IGF? Absolute silence. In 2022, Ukraine's foreign legion was celebrated as heroic resistance. Palestine's armed groups? Terrorism, obviously.

The double standard is so grotesque it would be comedic if it weren't facilitating war crimes. Sometimes the spectacle is funny enough to laugh at but this act is sickening.

The government tracks British citizens who travel to fight in Ukraine, monitors those who visit conflict zones in the Middle East, and surveils Muslims who attend the wrong mosque. But British citizens who join an army credibly accused of genocide? They might as well be popping off to Magaluf for a lads' holiday.

Starmer is too busy playing soldier for such worries. It’s his favourite part of the job.

the question no one's asking.

Why the hell is the UK allowing a foreign army to radicalise its citizens, then unleash them back into society without any oversight whatsoever?

If a British Muslim returned from Syria with combat experience and extremist views, MI5 would raid their house before their suitcase hit the carousel. But IGF veterans get a nod at passport control and perhaps a spot on Love Island.

The state's priorities are crystal clear: preventing brown terrorism whilst facilitating white supremacist violence. It's not security policy at all but a racial hierarchy with a Ministry of Defence header and footer.

the consequences…

The next time a far-right attack hits the UK—like the ones we saw in the North of Ireland recently—ask how many of the perpetrators trained with an army that turns genocide into memes? Ask how many learned to dehumanise Muslims whilst wearing the uniform of Britain's 'greatest ally in the Middle East.' Ask why the state that claims to fight extremism imports it from Palestine…but it’s not the Palestinians.

This is not to mention…

Britain has created a conveyor belt from the British suburbs to Palestinian graveyards and back again. The government calls it foreign policy but the rest of us will call it what it is: state-sponsored terrorism with a Union Jack.

Sorry, Keir. The toothpaste is completely out of the tube and you can’t get it back in again.

And on that note, I'll leave you for today,

