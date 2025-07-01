the spectacle

the spectacle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amin Hussein's avatar
Amin Hussein
3d

Every single British subject that has joined the genocidal IDF should immediately arrested upon return for terrorism offences and crimes against Humanity. The IDF itself should also be designated as terror organisation and proscribe accordingly. All countries that call themselves civilised and law-abiding should immediately cut all diplomatic ties with Israel, a quasi-state that is hell-bent on terror and human suffering.

📌 Kick all its ambassadors out.

📌 Enforce an all-out arms embargo.

📌 Stop sharing military intel...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
poonam pari's avatar
poonam pari
3d

Deaglan, thanks for the read. This was an awesome article. And yes, the IDF should be designated as a terrorist organization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Deaglan O'Mulrooney
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Declan Mulrooney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture