Good day, spectators,

And it's been another exhausting week watching the spectacle but I’d like to hone in on a particularly interesting story that is unfolding in the UK as the British establishment loses its collective mind over…a bit of red paint?

Perhaps I am understating it just a little bit as two days ago, activists from Palestine Action infiltrated RAF Brize Norton, spraying red paint into the engines of military aircraft used to refuel US and Israeli jets in the Middle East effectively disabling them.

Watch: Palestine Action released a video of their operation ‘breaking into’ RAF Brize on eScooters and scooting out undetected.

The government's response was obviously immediate condemnation, vows to ban the group under terrorism laws, and a security review. This at the same time it continues to arm and aid Israel's slaughter of over 55,000 Palestinians.

Red paint on a war machine equals terrorism. Actual genocide equals 'Israel's right to defend itself.' Still. In June 2025.

The same Israel that conducts mass car bombings of Iranian scientists and civilians that would make the IRA shudder, bombs Palestinian hospitals, kills doctors, kids, journalists. Yet when citizens disrupt this machinery of death, they're branded 'terrorists.'

It’s ironic and it would be funny if it weren't so lethal.

Before I crack on with this article. I understand not all of my readers will know what ‘Palestine Action’ is. Let me give you the rundown:

‘Palestine Action’ is a UK-based direct action network that targets the arms trade fuelling Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Since 2020, they have used bold tactics such as occupying factories, sabotaging equipment, and spray-painting weapons manufacturers like Elbit Systems—to physically disrupt the flow of arms to Israel. Their activists, facing arrests and terrorism charges, embody the principle that when governments enable mass murder, ordinary people have not just the right but the duty to intervene. From shutting down drone factories to exposing RAF complicity, they’ve proven: moral courage means more than petitions—it means dismantling the war machine by any means necessary.’

Their website —>

https://palestineaction.org

the real saboteurs sit in Westminster.

Keir Starmer calls the activists 'disgraceful,' but what's truly disgraceful is a Labour government that sanctions two far-right Israeli ministers for optics whilst approving £485 million in arms sales. They claim Voyager jets don't aid Israel but we’ve seen evidence they refuel US and UK bombers attacking Yemen. They ignore ICJ genocide rulings whilst prosecuting protesters under the same 'terrorism' laws used against the IRA and they try to silence any and all voices speaking up, like Kneecap. It’s seriously getting out of hand.

Keir Starmer gives another crap message.

And the message couldn't be clearer: violence is only criminal when it challenges state power.

When Palestine Action disrupts the war machine, they're terrorists. When the British state fuels that same machine to murder children in Gaza, they're 'upholding international law.' It's a perversion of language so absurd that Orwell himself would tie himself in knots trying to satirise it.

Share

when democracy becomes a weapon.

Some will argue: 'But Labour was elected!' To which we spectators reply with three uncomfortable truths:

Firstly, no one voted for genocide complicity. Absolutely no one. Starmer's manifesto promised 'ethical foreign policy' which, as far as I am aware, does not include refuelling jets that bomb refugee tents. The mandate he claims does not exist for the crimes he and his friends are committing.

Secondly, governments forfeit legitimacy when they wage undeclared wars against public will. Seventy-six percent of Brits support an arms embargo, yet Parliament acts as Israel's PR firm. This is a pure oligarchy running the country with a bit of added voting theatre.

Third, history vindicates the 'radicals.' From suffragettes smashing windows to Mandela’s (also deemed a terrorist by the UK) anti-apartheid raids on arms factories, direct action has always been the language of the unheard. Those who disrupt injustice are remembered as heroes whilst those who enable it are forgotten as footnotes.

Palestine Action, in action.

Palestine Action's real crime is, quite plainly, exposing that Britain's 'rule of law' is just rule by lobbyists.

the coming storm.

The government's plan to ban Palestine Action will, as things like this always do, backfire spectacularly, and it’s going to be no wonder to any of us why.

It confirms their fear of growing public rage. When Amnesty International condemns the move as 'misusing terrorism laws,' the regime's fragility is exposed. They're not banning a terrorist organisation; they're silencing dissent because the truth is too dangerous to tolerate.

We are watching this happen in the Kneecap case that we’re following too:

All of this. It will inspire more resistance. For every activist jailed, ten will replace them. Repression breeds rebellion, so on and so forth and this government is about to learn that lesson the hard way. It baffles me how governments don’t learn.

Most importantly, and perhaps thankfully, it accelerates Labour's collapse. Starmer can't simultaneously claim to 'support a Gaza ceasefire' whilst arming its destruction. The cognitive dissonance is electoral suicide, and the public isn't stupid enough to miss it.

the moral clarity.

Let's be absolutely clear about what happened at RAF Brize Norton. Activists did not hurt anyone. They did not threaten civilians. They did not plot to overthrow the government or spread extremist ideology.

They symbolically threw red paint at war machines used to enable genocide.

If that's terrorism, then what do we call dropping white phosphorus on refugee camps? What do we call starving 2.3 million people? What do we call bombing hospitals, schools, and aid convoys? And what do we call those that enable it…

The British state has created a reality so warped so sickening that disrupting genocide is criminal whilst enabling it is policy. Palestine Action aren't the terrorists in this equation, they're quite literally the only ones trying to stop terrorism and no amount of Orwellian distortion of reality will change that.

Share

the choice for Britain.

From what I can see, the state has two paths before it:

It can double down on repression and ban dissent, censor Gaza footage, and pretend the public doesn't see the blood on its hands. This will inevitably lead to unrest, to a society where moral action is criminalised and immoral action is rewarded.

Or it can cut ties with Israel. Just bloody end arms sales and start backing ICC prosecutions, and acknowledging that Palestine Action speaks for the majority. This path leads to redemption, to a Britain that can begin to look itself in the mirror again.

One path leads to chaos; the other to conscience. The clock is ticking, and the ball is firmly in their court.

We, the public, have already chosen. Every poll shows it. Every protest proves it. Every act of direct action confirms it. We are done being complicit in genocide, and no amount of 'terrorism' labels will change that.

Palestine Action aren't Britain's terrorists. They're Britain's anti-terrorists! They are the only ones brave enough to disrupt the real terror: a state machine that turns taxpayer money into Palestinian corpses.

The government can ban the group, but they can't ban the conscience that created it.

And that conscience is spreading faster than they can contain it.

And on that note, I'll leave you for the weekend,

(And as always, thanks for reading, make sure to subscribe and do please give this post a ❤️ and restack below too.)

I really need your support. Please consider buying me a sandwich for 3 euro below to help me keep going! If even just 10% of my readers bought me a sandwich just one time a month, I could dedicate myself to this work full time, bringing you even more unfiltered, independent news.

Buy me a sandwich 🌯

Alternatively, commit to supporting the spectacle as it grows by becoming a paid subscriber to get full access to the archives and microscope section.

Every contribution counts and is deeply appreciated. Thank you for being part of this community.

Read more from the spectacle: